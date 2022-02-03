Uruguay thrashes Venezuela and heads to Qatar-2022

Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay thrashed Venezuela 4-1 on Tuesday in a game that it dominated from start to finish, with high performances from both its youngsters and veterans, and is heading for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The game played at the legendary Centenario stadium began with pure intensity. So much so that at 50 seconds Rodrigo Bentancur made a strong shot that gave the early opening of the scoreboard for Uruguay. Far from being satisfied, La Celeste maintained pressure on the first line of the Vinotinto defense in search of increasing the score. After several minutes in trouble, Venezuela perked up and after 12 minutes Rómulo Otero made a strong shot that was stopped by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

This is how Edinson Cavani celebrated his goal against Venezuela.

At 23, Facundo Pellistri, that young player who was the surprise of Diego Alonso’s call, made a great play in which he knocked out four players, leaving Giorgian de Arrascaeta alone and he scored the second goal. But this did not stop there. La Celeste continued to be hungry for goals in a first half that was overwhelming. One minute from the end of the first half and after a series of rebounds, Edinson Cavani sealed the third goal with a Chilean. The second part began with the same tonic. Uruguay started with pure intensity and Pellistri, who was still one of the stars of the game, received a foul in the area that, after a VAR review, ended in a penalty. The goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez contained Luis Suárez’s shot but it had to be repeated after an invasion of Venezuelan soccer players and in the second instance the Gunman made the fourth.

Luis Suárez arrived on time for his appointment with the goal.