Uruguay thrashes Venezuela and heads to Qatar-2022

Montevideo, Uruguay.
Uruguay thrashed Venezuela 4-1 on Tuesday in a game that it dominated from start to finish, with high performances from both its youngsters and veterans, and is heading for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
The game played at the legendary Centenario stadium began with pure intensity. So much so that at 50 seconds Rodrigo Bentancur made a strong shot that gave the early opening of the scoreboard for Uruguay.
Far from being satisfied, La Celeste maintained pressure on the first line of the Vinotinto defense in search of increasing the score.
After several minutes in trouble, Venezuela perked up and after 12 minutes Rómulo Otero made a strong shot that was stopped by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.
At 23, Facundo Pellistri, that young player who was the surprise of Diego Alonso’s call, made a great play in which he knocked out four players, leaving Giorgian de Arrascaeta alone and he scored the second goal.
But this did not stop there. La Celeste continued to be hungry for goals in a first half that was overwhelming. One minute from the end of the first half and after a series of rebounds, Edinson Cavani sealed the third goal with a Chilean.
The second part began with the same tonic. Uruguay started with pure intensity and Pellistri, who was still one of the stars of the game, received a foul in the area that, after a VAR review, ended in a penalty.
The goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez contained Luis Suárez’s shot but it had to be repeated after an invasion of Venezuelan soccer players and in the second instance the Gunman made the fourth.
With the game already settled with half an hour to go, Venezuela tried some approach to discount and a mistake in the base by José María Giménez allowed Josef Martínez to score.
In this way, and in the absence of the game between Ecuador and Peru, Uruguay finished the double round of South American qualifiers in the qualifying zone.
-Data sheet:
4. Uruguay: Serge Rochet; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godín (d.83, Martín Cáceres), José María Giménez (d.88, Martín Cáceres), Mathías Olivera; Facundo Pellistri (m.66 Agustín Canobbio), Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Bentancur (m.73, Damián Suárez), Federico Valverde (m.73, Mauro Arambarri); Edinson Cavani (m.65, Darwin Núñez) and Luis Suárez.
Selector: Diego Alonso.
1. Venezuela: Wuilker Farinez; Oscar González, Nahuel Ferraresi, Jhon Chancellor, Ronald Hernández; José Martínez (m.70, Junior Moreno), Tomás Rincón, Rómulo Otero (m.46, Josef Martínez); Yeferson Soteldo, Darwin Machís (Jhon Murillo) and Salomón Rondón.
Selector: Jose Pekerman.
Goal: 1-0: m.01: Rodrigo Bentancur. 2-0: m.23: Giorgian de Arrascaeta. 3-0: m.46: Edinson Cavani. 4-0: m. 53: Luis Suarez. 4-1: m. 65: Jose Martinez.
Referee: Brazilian Bruno Arleu. He booked Oscar González, Yeferson Soteldo, Jhon Chancellor, Mathías Olivera, Salomón Rondón, Jhon Murillo and Tomás Rincón.
Incidents: Match of the sixteenth day of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the Centenario stadium, in Montevideo.