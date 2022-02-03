US aircraft carrier strengthens NATO to deal with Russia

Disbelief and lack of preparation: CNN visits the Ukrainian front 3:30

(CNN) — The smell of jet fuel fills the air as an F/A-18 Super Hornet prepares to take off. Its engines are stopped and it is already unbearably loud on the flight deck of the USS Harry S Truman.

A flight director on the US Navy aircraft carrier gestures to the plane, giving the go-ahead for a catapult-like system to launch the plane over the edge of a seemingly impossibly short runway.

Within seconds, he’s airborne and almost out of sight.

This intricate process is one that the pilots and crew of this Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, an emblem of US military might, repeat over and over again, with uncanny precision. And they are doing so undeterred by the circumstances of their presence in the Adriatic Sea as tensions between the US and Russia reach a fever pitch.

This is the first time since the end of the Cold War that a carrier strike group, which includes the Truman and five other ships escorting her (plus at least one or two submarines whose presence is never publicly acknowledged) has come under the NATO command.

“This is my first time working with NATO on an aircraft carrier,” F/A-18 fighter pilot Lt. Alex Tidei told CNN.

“It’s the first time for a lot of our drivers so it’s been a great experience,” he added, seemingly unaffected by the tensions around him.

The Truman, which carries 90 planes including a fleet of F/A-18s, was headed to the Middle East in mid-December, but the Pentagon decided to keep it in Europe as tensions began to escalate.

Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw, commander of Strike Group Eight, of which Truman is a part, told CNN: “I think it sends the message to allies that they can count on us. We are committed to our alliances or partners: we can operate, connect and use anywhere in the world.”

With the Truman close to European shores, its planes can reach most of Eastern Europe in less than an hour, and its presence in the region provides additional security guarantees to NATO members such as Bulgaria, Romania and Poland.

Although US President Joe Biden has said that his country will not intervene militarily but will impose economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, he has decided to strengthen his deterrence capacity in Europe.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon approved the deployment of additional troops to NATO’s eastern flank.

“It’s totally consistent with what I told (Russian President Vladimir) Putin at the beginning,” Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.

“As long as he acts aggressively, we will make sure to reassure our NATO and Eastern European allies (that) we are there and that Article V is a sacred obligation,” Biden said, referring to the cornerstone of the NATO alliance: An attack against one ally is considered an attack against all.

And that’s what the Truman exercises are for.

“What we bring to strategic decision makers is that we can execute absolutely flawlessly, we can integrate with partners,” Renshaw said, adding, “If on the tactical level we’re on our game, then that allows for the options that I think that senior decision makers need to make.

The Truman has just finished a two-week exercise with NATO allies in the Adriatic Sea, along with Norwegian and Turkish warships, additional vessels and aircraft from other NATO member states.

According to the alliance, thousands of NATO forces participated in the exercise.

The Lieutenant Commander. Jeannette Lazzaro, who flies the US Navy’s E-2 Hawkeye, an early warning aircraft that plays a key role in coordinating with NATO allies, told CNN she’s not concerned about the increase in tensions between the US and Russia.

Still, she believes the exercises are important to ensure the United States and NATO “are working together.”

“If we ever have to do something, we’re all on the same page,” he said.