US Federal Reserve Makes Some Analysts Bullish on Bitcoin Again

earlier this week Signs of a continued recovery in the price of bitcoin (BTC) emerged as investors steered away from the US dollar on weaker-than-expected economic data.

In detail, bitcoin’s drop below $33,000 last week was met with a healthy buying sentiment that pushed its price per token up to $39,300 on Feb. 1. As of Thursday, the price of BTC dipped below $37,000 but was still up 13% from its local low.

Meanwhile, The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of major foreign currencies, rose to 97,441 last Friday, posting its best level since July 2020.. But nevertheless, the index corrected almost 1.50% to exceed 96.00 on February 3rd.

Daily price chart of the DXY against the BTC/USD pair. Source: TradingView

Some market analysts considered that renewed dollar weakness was a sign of easing fears of rate hikes.

For example, Lyn Alden, Founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, tweeted that the Fed “reached a critical point last week in formulating increasingly aggressive tightening scenarios”noting that the central bank could turn dovish as “economic slowdown/weak PMI data take center stage.”

Factory activity and employment in the US fall

Alden cited growth in the US manufacturing sector, which, according to data released Tuesday, fell for the third straight month in January 2022. Specifically, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing activity indicator reached 57.60, its worst level since November 2020, compared to 58.80 the previous month.

US manufacturing sector growth data. Source: ISM, Bloomberg

Furthermore, data from the ADP Research Institute released on Wednesday also showed cracks in the current US economic recovery, revealing that employment at regional companies fell by 301,000 in December 2021, the highest since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lower-than-expected data came a week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference. In her There was speculation that interest rates could be raised three times in 2022 to curb rising inflation in the United States.

Powell’s hawkish move pushed bitcoin price lower as the US dollar strengthened.

Currently, US interest rate futures point to four to five rate hikes in 2022. James Bullard, president of the Fed’s St. Louis branch, further stoked “tightening” fears, declaring earlier this week that five hikes were “not too bad a bet.”

However, his hawkish comments coincided with a rally in the bitcoin market while the dollar trimmed gains, leading Alden and other analysts to say that the market may have overreacted to Powell’s tightening outlook.

Fed officials are now “cautiously hawkish”

One of the main catalysts for the Fed’s rate hike plans was the steady recovery in the US labor market. But with lower than expected ADP readings, the central bank could backtrack on its tightening plans.

“They’ve gone from being almost all talk and little action to being 100% talk,” he pointed Preston Pyshfounder of Pylon Holding Company.

Some Fed officials have also noted that the central bank may not go ahead with rate hikes as aggressively as anticipated.

For example, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said “unexpected adjustments” would benefit no one. Similarly, the head of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly also warned of the danger of tightening rates too quickly.

Fed @ max hawkishness. Dovish from here. Implications for the dollar. — Teddy Vallee (@TeddyVallee) January 28, 2022

The Federal Reserve is in maximum hawkish mode. Dovish from here. There will be implications for the dollar.

Nowadays, CME’s Fed Watch tool predicts a 94.40% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike in March 2022. But it’s unclear if there will be back-to-back hikes for the rest of 2022.

“They will go up, but not as much as the forward curve implies,” wrote Teddy Valleefounder of Parvelle Global, a New York-based hedge fund, adding:

“Digital asset space pricing at its worst.”

As a result, the very narrative that drove bitcoin price to new multi-month lows last week appears to be showing cracks.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. All investments and operations involve risk, so you should do your own research when making your decision.

