US to Deploy Soldiers to Eastern Europe in Ukraine Crisis

Tension in Ukraine: US will send more soldiers to Europe 5:23

(CNN) –– President Joe Biden formally approved the deployment of 3,000 US troops to Poland, Germany and Romania, the Pentagon announced Wednesday. It is a measure that seeks to strengthen the NATO countries in Eastern Europe in the face of the tens of thousands of Russian soldiers who have accumulated along the border with Ukraine.

The deployments to Eastern Europe, which CNN initially reported, are a show of support for NATO allies who are intimidated by Russia’s military moves near Ukraine and the threat of an invasion, US officials said.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the deployments included roughly 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany. In addition, approximately 1,000 military personnel currently based in Germany will relocate to Romania.

Kirby said the moves, which were to take place in the coming days, were not permanent, emphasizing: “These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine.”

A significant measure in the face of the crisis in Ukraine

Biden will send military to Europe amid Ukraine crisis 1:26

This move is the most significant signal to date that the US is bracing for the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching an invasion of Ukraine. Precisely because Moscow has shown no signs of de-escalation, after several rounds of diplomatic talks with the United States and NATO.

Biden authorized the additional troops after a meeting Tuesday morning at the White House with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, an official said.

Kirby stressed that the transfer of more soldiers does not mean that the United States believes that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine or any other country. But he warned that “if he invades Ukraine, obviously there will be consequences.”

“We want to make sure that he knows that any move in NATO is going to be met with resistance. And it’s going to trigger Article Five, and we’re going to be committed to defending our allies,” Kirby said.

Soldier on high alert

The US has put 8,500 troops on high alert in case a NATO Response Force is called in and US troops are needed quickly. But the United States and NATO already have tens of thousands of other soldiers in Europe to call on for any additional deployments to Eastern European allies.

Kirby said the soldiers to be deployed are different from the 8,500 who are on heightened alert. The Pentagon “does not rule out the possibility of more” US troop movements in the coming days, Kirby said.

The US deployment to Poland consists of about 1,700 soldiers from an 82nd Airborne Division infantry brigade combat team based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. There are about 300 service members from the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg deployed to Germany. And the United States is moving a Stryker squad of about 1,000 soldiers from Germany to Romania, Kirby said.

The military will operate bilaterally with its host countries, as NATO has not yet activated a multinational response force.

Biden confirms he will send troops to Eastern Europe 0:52

The pulse for Ukraine

CNN reported last week that the US and a handful of allies held talks to deploy thousands more troops to Eastern European NATO countries ahead of any possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as a show of support in the face of aggression. in progress from Moscow.

Biden also said last Friday that he would move forces “in the short term” as Russia continues to build forces near Ukraine. Raising fears of a new invasion even as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions continue.

Putin: The United States is the one that can drag Russia into the war 3:00

This Wednesday, the Spanish newspaper The country published the confidential written responses that the United States and NATO sent last week to Russia, rejecting Moscow’s demand never to admit Ukraine to NATO. The country published five pages of what it said was a US government document and four pages of what it said was a NATO document, reporting that both were sent to Russia on January 26.

Kirby confirmed on Wednesday that the United States’ written response to Russia was authentic. In that sense, he said that his publication “confirms to the whole world what we have always been saying.”

CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Ellie Kaufman, Jennifer Hansler and Michael Conte contributed to this report.