USA vs. Honduras: Gregg Berhalter defends the cold in Minneapolis: “We go to their countries with unbearable heat and humidity”

Lto controversy over the cold in Minneapolis in the game between the USMNT and Honduras exploded more when two players from the catracha team presented symptoms of hypothermia, generated thousands of reviews for US Soccer.

Contrary to what was expected, Gregg Berhalter did not regret the decision to play in -16 degrees and he mentioned that when his players have to go to Honduras to play they have to withstand the heat and humidity that leaves several problems.

“We go to those passes with temperatures of 32C (90F) and 90% humidity unbearable. There the players become dehydrated, have cramps and exhaustion. It’s the nature of competition.”

We go to those countries with temperatures of 32C (90F) and 90% unbearable humidity”

The strategist stressed that the plan to play in the Allianz Field was because they wanted to minimize travel time between each venue or change in weather, In addition to the fact that they did not plan the cold wave that hit the country.

“We want to minimize travel. We knew we would be playing in cold weather for two of the games. We plan to do it in the third game as well instead of changing the weather. The cold snap is here and it’s something we can’t control, but all we can do once that happens is try to mitigate the risk with warm weather clothing and go out and compete. And we did.”

Lastly, he denied any controversy over his photo with the fans in the stadium during the match and it is that he did it when the ball was not in play.

“They asked me for the photograph, I told them that I they would wait for the match to end, but there came that time when there was a long break from the duel and then I decided to take the picture with them. It’s also a huge sacrifice for them.”