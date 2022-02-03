Valentina Sánchez Trivella, Miss Supranational Venezuela 2021, denounced designer Marco Michetti for harassment

Valentina Sánchez Trivella, Miss Supranational Venezuela 2021, denounced that the Venezuelan designer Marco Michetti has harassed her on social networks and assured that she will take legal action.

The 26-year-old model posted a video on her Instagram account detailing the negative comments she has received from Michetti over the past two years.

“Today I have decided to make a public complaint and take legal action against Mr. Marco Michetti for the harassment of which I have been a victim for two years, for inciting suicide at a time when the mental health crisis is more latent than ever. , and for normalizing violence against women through their social networks,” he said.

Sánchez Trivella added that Michetti has taken it upon herself to say that she has used her family’s tragedy – her mother and grandmother took their own lives – to generate pity and obtain personal benefit. «In addition to making fun of the tragedy that my family experienced when we lost my mother, Andreína Trivella, and my grandmother Lilian Trivella, due to suicide in 2010 and 2011, Mr. Michetti has taken the task of using his networks to call me gross , to call me “Miss poor thing” and “Miss suicide,” he said.

For his part, Marco Michetti assured, in an interview for the program The compass, who has nothing to say about Sánchez Trivella’s accusations or his complaint. “I’m in Miami celebrating my birthday, I’m not going to pay attention to it now because I’m very busy, this time I’m not going to talk about it or give an opinion about it,” said the designer.

The designer added that he has not prepared a strategy to defend himself, as he assured that he has done nothing more than give his opinion. «I use my social networks to give my opinion. The misses are exposed to the opinions of others, so it would be necessary to imprison all the jurors who give a point to the candidate they do not like », he said.

Who is Marco Micheletti?

Marco Michetti is a fashion designer from Lara, who became popular on social networks for his videos of fashion mistakes that, according to him, people should not make.

In 2012, Micheltti won the contest I want to be a jury of Miss Venezuela. Later, in 2021, he presented a fashion show at the Paseo El Hatillo Shopping Center for the benefit of the Only Missing You Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps children, youth and adults in education, health and quality issues. of life.

