‘Vegan Fridays’ for New York City Public School Students – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK — New York public school students will have a slightly healthier diet starting tomorrow, when their cafeterias kick off “Vegan Fridays” with a menu generally free of animal foods.

The initiative, which will reach almost a million students who eat for free at their schools in the largest educational district in the United States, was one of the campaign proposals of the new mayor, Democrat Eric Adams, a recognized vegan.

Adams assured today on the Fox 5 channel that the children themselves were asking for more healthy foods and that “they are tired” of the options that are served to them, very often categorized as fast food, including pizza, hamburger or cheese sticks.

“Vegan Fridays” land with a certain Latin flavor: on Friday, February 4, there are tacos stuffed with vegetables to eat and rice with black beans and bananas after class, while breakfast consists of oatmeal, “bagels” with jam and seasonal fruit.

On Fridays, non-vegan meals will continue on demand and milk is maintained, although the mayor is considering banning chocolate milk due to its sugar content, which would be added to other vetoes such as processed meats or artificial colors.

New York has had “Meatless Mondays” in schools since 2019, which was launched by former Mayor Bill de Blasio with the aim of improving the health of students, but also with a climate goal, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Adams emphasized the weight of the school menu in the US health crisis, which triggers problems of obesity, diabetes or asthma in the child population. More than 14 million children and adolescents in the country are obese, according to the latest data.

The highest prevalence of obesity occurs in Hispanic and black children, who represent more than half, and those most affected belong to low- and middle-income households, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .