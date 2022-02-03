Vicente Fernández would have had a DAUGHTER with the sister of Doña Cuquita after INFIDELITY

There are very dark episodes in the long life he had Vicente FernandezMany were the controversies that questioned the idol status that Chente had for years. According to some versions, they point out that the interpreter of “Divine Women” would have had a daughter with the sister of Dona Cuquitahis wife for almost 60 years to whom he had confessed the infidelitywhich unleashed a storm in the Fernández clan with the identity of the alleged lover of “Charro de Huentitán”.

Vicente Fernandez and Cuquita Abarca met when they were young, Chente was just beginning his very fruitful musical career, as the hits came, they lived better and in a bigger house in Jalisco, in addition, they formed a family that now seems with the infidelity, it wasn’t just the two of them.

