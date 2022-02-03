Vicente Fernández would have had a DAUGHTER with the sister of Doña Cuquita after INFIDELITY

There are very dark episodes in the long life he had Vicente FernandezMany were the controversies that questioned the idol status that Chente had for years. According to some versions, they point out that the interpreter of “Divine Women” would have had a daughter with the sister of Dona Cuquitahis wife for almost 60 years to whom he had confessed the infidelitywhich unleashed a storm in the Fernández clan with the identity of the alleged lover of “Charro de Huentitán”.

Vicente Fernandez and Cuquita Abarca met when they were young, Chente was just beginning his very fruitful musical career, as the hits came, they lived better and in a bigger house in Jalisco, in addition, they formed a family that now seems with the infidelity, it wasn’t just the two of them.

According to the indications about this alleged infidelity by Chente Dona Cuquita He decided to ignore this dark episode of his marriage to continue with the life of luxury and comfort that I offer him. Vicente Fernandez for many years. This would have been the reason why the scandal of the alleged daughter It didn’t come out until today.

Those close to the Fernández Family assure that the news did not go down well in the nucleus of the family as they assure that it is a malicious attack to destabilize the family two months after Chente’s death. Vicente Fernandez He lost his life on December 12 with 82 years of life and after a 4-month fight against various ills that were triggered in his body after a fall at the Los 3 Potrillos ranch.

Dona Cuquita Abarca was until the last moment with Vicente Fernandezspending the four months that Chente was in the hospital at her side despite the fact that she had to go through surgery, to later make the honor guard during her funeral, with a visible emaciated state after the departure of her husband of almost 60 years .

They reveal that Vicente Fernández would have had a daughter with the sister of Doña Cuquita

It was the entertainment journalist Shanik Berman, who said that Vicente Fernandez would have procreated one daughter with the sister of Doña Cuquita, who would have adopted Chente’s out-of-wedlock daughter in order not to generate a national scandal that would surely have endangered Chente’s career.

According to Shanik, the infidelity de Chente and the identity of the singer’s daughter he had with the sister of Dona Cuquita will be relieved in the bioseries that televisa prepares about the life and work of Charro de Huentitán, who is already raising a lot of controversy in the media.

The series on the life of Vicente Fernández, “El Charro de Huentitán”, talks about his romance with Cuquita’s sister, from whom Alejandra was born. Vicente raised her to be the daughter of her blood and her flesh; he distributed inheritance in life in four equal parts in which he included his daughter and Cuquita did not say anything, she put up with everything, as Olga Wornat tells it.

Alexandra Fernandez is the daughter Chente’s minor and throughout his life the version was handled that it was a daughter legitimate marriage with Doña Cuquita but it seems that this story will take a turn forever.