Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Thursday, February 3

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Do not keep thinking about problems and face them at once so that you can solve them. Use a lot of sweetness to communicate “that” so important to you to that person you consider your friend. Helping others will bring you peace of mind and spirit. All kinds of businesses are well aspected. Lucky numbers: 1, 8, 40.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Today you could be in the center of a somewhat tense situation. Let the sides express their intentions and reach an agreement. For now, you should observe, listen and shut up. Do not intervene at all. Focus your attention on reading or your favorite hobby. Lucky numbers: 12, 38, 4.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Someone pulls your strings, but you with great wisdom will know how to push in your favor and you will not lose control. Do not accept promises without knowing how and when they are going to be fulfilled and also depending on whether the person deserves your trust. Demand proof and make sure you don’t get fooled again. Lucky numbers: 36, 25, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Avoid money arguments between you and your partner. Keep finances separate from love as they will be like an up and down. Focus your attention on making the person with whom you share your life feel good. If you are single within your circle of friends, love will arise. Lucky numbers: 17, 7, 19.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Today will be the ideal day to declare or confess that secret that you have been hiding from your partner for some time, or to make things clear in your workplace. A family member will demand a lot from you, from your time, from your space. You will have to make drastic decisions in this matter. Lucky numbers: 9, 3, 27.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Every effort will be doubly rewarded if you know how to be constant and put all your effort into improving yourself. Responsibilities both at home and at work continue to increase. With patience you will be able to win all the wars and setbacks that may come your way. Lucky numbers: 18, 10, 36.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Your economic stability is on solid foundations. Normality now returns to your life. You regain your balance after the storm of problems that has been hitting you lately. It’s time to show how independent you can be when you put your mind to it. Lucky numbers: 8, 7, 21.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Do not fall into exaggerations and think things through before acting. Secure your plans with safe and practical actions. You will be somewhat predisposed to go out of your limits to please someone you love or appreciate. Keep your priorities in order. Don’t lose perspective on things. Lucky numbers: 27, 30, 19.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Trust your good judgment and everything will go as planned. They will ask you for advice in a sentimental conflict. You will be judge and also jury. Play by the rules and don’t flag anyone down. Your message will be accepted if you use a lot of tact and diplomacy in this matter. Lucky numbers: 42, 11, 15.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Be alert to mental and physical boredom. Your social life, a bit neglected, has left you with very few friends. Set aside time to attend to that phase of your life. Open the door to new friendships. Carry out changes in your personal appearance, get fashionable and enjoy life. Lucky numbers: 2, 19, 25.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

What you see does not necessarily have to be what you will receive. Keep an optimistic attitude and you will see that positivism reflected in what you do. Invest in what you consider fair. Put your ideas for new projects into practice as you could be pleasantly surprised. Lucky numbers: 5, 25, 1.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Do not contradict anyone or you will have to lose. A small detail of love will soften any difficult or tense situation now that storms are brewing in the sentimental area. If you have a partner you will have to be careful in your actions and expressions towards that person. Lucky numbers: 31, 9, 18.