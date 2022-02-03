Washington Football Team reveals its new name

Midtime Editorial

After abandoning the nickname of Redskins in 2020, Washington Football Team of the NFL unveiled their new name and brand identity, and from 2022 they will be known as the Washington Commanders.

“As an organization, we are excited to come together and grow together as one under our new identity while we render tribute to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” said co-owner and co-CEO dan snyder.

“As we begin our 90th season, it is important that our organization and fans pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy, and the greats who have come before us. We continue to honor yrrepresenting Burgundy & Gold As we forge a path to a new era in Washington. Today may be the first day for Washington Commandersbut we are and always will be Washington”.

It was in 2020 when they abandoned the controversial name of Redskins after pressure from activists and sponsors after 88 years, they were renamed Washington Football Teamwhich they could not register as a trademark as it is generic.

the team logo it will be a ‘W’ to represent the roots with Washington with traditional colors burgundy and goldwhich are kept in the local uniform, making reference to the past and history of the franchise.

From the announcement of the new name, the commanders put the new merchandise up for sale at the team store in the FedExField and online, which includes t-shirts, long-sleeves, sweatshirts and pre-sale of the main uniform.