‘We are not here to cheer’; Oswaldo responds to Ochoa’s dart

The Mexican team still doesn’t like it under the command of Tata Martino, but at least they defeated Panama. William Ochoa attended ‘TUDN’ at the end of the game and He sent a dart to Oswaldo Sánchez and Moisés Muñozexporters of the Tri, well now that they are analysts ‘They forgot that winning in Concacaf is not easy’.

After this comment Guillermo Ochoa, Oswaldo Sanchez took the floor and responded to the goalkeeper of Americaigniting the controversy because he knows that they ‘are here to analyze them, not cheer them on’.

The controversy between Ochoa with Moisés Muñoz and Oswaldo Sánchez

In the TUDN program ‘Contacto Deportivo’, they interviewed William Ochoa at the end of Mexico vs. Panama, where defended Tata Martino after many media and fans they asked for his departure from the Tri, as well as the aforementioned dart.

William Ochoa: “The tie now turns out that all the games are easy and it’s easy for everyone” “The people who were in the selection know it, who work with you and who sometimes forget that they were here and what they experienced here” pic.twitter.com/gvNssO1FnS – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) February 3, 2022

“Tata is the head of this group, is the leader who He’s taking us to Qatar. So I think they have an excellent group, excellent players and you have to qualify. Now it turns out that all the games are easy, winning away is easy for everyone and things are not like that, she knows people that work with yousometimes they forget what they experienced here and how they spent it here,” said Ochoa.

Already on the analysis table, Paco Villa made it clear to Oswaldo Sánchez and Moisés Muñoz than the Ochoa’s words went against them, because being exporters of the Tri they know what it refers to; this they answered.

“Now, there is a reality, the disastrous first half Y it has to be saideven if it hurts many players we are here to analyze and not to cheer. We also suffer from time to time, we have the experience of having been World Cup players but We are not here to throw unnecessary cheers, we have to be demanding when things don’t work out. When you are a player you feel attacked”, said Oswaldo Sánchez.

“Always as a player you listen to comments of the people who analyze the matches and suddenly you forget that you have to receive that criticism to grow, accept it and improve. When you are on this side you must analyze forgetting what you experienced as a footballer. the pressure is skinny and when you end up setting her free, suddenly you start to let go and say a lot of things. not relevantMoises Munoz said.

Both analysts tried to calm things down after these words and even Rafa Marquez considered that everything it was ‘in the heat of the moment’.

