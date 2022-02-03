“We Love You Always” – NBC New York (47)

A crowd of police officers and civilians gathered Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan to participate in the funeral of Wilbert Mora, 27, who lost his life when he was shot to death, along with his partner Jason Rivera, 22, when he responded to a call for help in Harlem. The family and friends of the young Dominican were at the ceremony to say goodbye to a hero.

Wilbert Mora’s funeral began with an emotional rendition of “Amazing Grace” and in the middle of the ceremony he was posthumously promoted to detective first grade, just as they did with Rivera last week.

At the end of the mass, his relatives approached the podium to give a few words that in the midst of tears highlighted the young man’s life, what it meant to them and how they would remember him.

To begin with, the detective’s sister, Karina Mora, spoke, expressing her love and admiration for her brother and for the years she was able to share with him.

“Thank God for the 27 years that you allowed us with Wilbert and to enjoy his life. Wilbert is synonymous with a good son, a good brother, a good cousin, a good partner and an excellent counselor,” said Karina. “My brother loved his neighbor and his community, the same love that led him to be a police officer in New York.”

“Wilbert Mora was a man full of dreams, dreams that today remained unfulfilled. He was the joy of the house, he lit up the house with his smile, and today that light goes out, painfully, forever…I am in a nightmare that doesn’t end, and he asked me how we got here,” he added.

The detective’s brother, Wilson Mora, also, almost in tears, spoke about his brother.

“Everyone says you’re a big bear of a man, but you were even when you were little. Mom showered us with love and you soaked it up like a sponge, so as an adult I saw your love for your friends and people came in ways that others can’t,” said Wilson Mora, recalling his brother’s patience with people at their worst and how many came to him because he allowed them to be themselves.

“We had so many plans together,” she added, holding back tears. “We were supposed to travel, go camping and go on road trips. I wanted to experience the adventure with you because your love of life was always contagious. I want you to know that I was always proud of you.”

“I never had the opportunity to tell you how special you were, I remember that you always lit up the place with your smile,” said the brother at the beginning of his words. “As an adult I always saw your love for your friends and people…I want you to know that I will always be proud of you for your life of service and I will always miss you.”

Like them, cousin Claribel Jiminian opened her heart to similarly speak about a unique and powerfully special young man who will not be forgotten.

“We are here to say goodbye to our beloved and unforgettable Wilbert, he carried his light wherever he went, which made an impact with his way of being, his beautiful smile and his humility, inspiring everyone to look at life with a sense of optimism, He was an example to follow,” Jiminian said through tears. “Assimilating this cruel and sad reality has marked us, causing us irreparable pain that will be very difficult to overcome,” he added.

“We will always remember you, with your beautiful smile that was unique, today that wonderful sky has two more stars that will shine forever, we always love you Wilbert,” he said.

Mora came to the US at age 7 from her native Dominican Republic. He joined the New York City Police in October 2018 after graduating from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. A student who grew up in East Harlem, he was interested in improving relations between the police and the neighborhoods they patrolled, according to one of his teachers, Irina Zakirova.

That sensitivity endured in his police work. Stephanie McGraw, an advocate for victims of domestic violence who met Mora while visiting her police station, said last week that she “understood the importance of taking on this very crucial and important role as a police officer, not only to make a difference but to also to bring more men and women of color to the NYPD.”

At the same time, Mora made 33 arrests during his few years on the job. Fellow officers remembered him as a humble and helpful colleague who took the bus to work.

His contributions to help others continued after his death. Mora’s organ donations benefited five people, according to the organization that handled the donation.

The gunman, Lashawn McNeil, 47, died after a third officer shot him as he tried to flee, authorities said.