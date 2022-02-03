We thoroughly tested the Pixel 6 cameras: features, quality, tricks…

Related news

If there is something for which Google smartphones stand out, it is for its photographic section. Yes, they are the first to update to Android, they use artificial intelligence like few others, but it is in the cameras where they usually stand out. The Pixel 6 is no exception, so along with its conventional analysis we have decided to test its cameras a little more thoroughly.

We tell you everything in this video, in which only raw footage from the cameras of this model will be used, although we must bear in mind that YouTube compresses the videos on its platform.

Of course, we want to do it from a close approach, the photographers surely see much further than what we tell you here.





main chamber

After many years without changing the sensor of the main camera of its mobiles, Google has made the leap in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro using a 50 Mpx sensor, with an f/1.9 aperture, the equivalent of a 25 mm wide angle.

this sensor is optically stabilized and has Dual Pixel PDAF focus as well as laser autofocus.

On paper, the difference with its predecessors should be noticeable since the sensor has evolved a lot, but there is a problem. Google has bet a lot in recent years on computational photography, software improvements based on algorithms that squeezed the old sensors so much that they were capable of fighting with the modern ones.

Very well done exhibition



The added quality was such that now, with new sensors, an evolution that impacts. Yes, there are changes, there are improvements, but it is not the same jump that we see in other brands.

In addition, although the main sensor is 50 Mpx, we do not have a way to take photos at that resolution, forcing the system to always use Pixel Binning, with 12.5 Mpx photos.

Going into the quality of the images, we realize that Google seems to have been somewhat aggressive with HDR in photoseven when you don’t have to. Obviously, in a backlit image it is appreciated, and a detail is extracted that without HDR it would be impossible to see. But in other situations the realism of the image is even damaged. In this shot we have an example.

Differences between shooting in JPG and RAW



As you can see, information has been recovered from the sky, but at the cost of appearing unreal, not to mention the bluish tints on the table. In addition, the screen of the smart speaker seems too exposed, to get information, but too much.

But this does not mean that the photos of this mobile are bad, far from it. It is capable of giving us really well exposed shots, with very high sharpness and very successful textures, even in extremely complex situations.

When it comes to portrait photography, the wide angle ensures that there are no blurs by making a multitude of shots in the background, in order to outline the faces of the main camera.

wide angle

Daytime image taken with the wide angle



This sensor is clearly secondary, although it works better than one would expect. In this case, the company opts for a 12 Mpx sensor, which does not do Pixel Binning, and which offers us good detail and great behavior in the dynamic range.

Night image taken with the wide angle



The quality is not the same as the one we have in the normal wide angle, but we cannot say that it has given us problems, at least in the photographs (night and day). Yes, we have seen that in the videos, especially at night, the quality drops with respect to the main camera.

Frontal camera

The front camera is used more and more on mobile phones, and Google knows it. That is why it has used an 8 Mpx sensor but with a larger aperture than we are used to, although there is no distortion.

Despite not maintaining as much detail as in the rear cameras, we obtain well-exposed photographs, with a more real HDR than in the rear area (at least most of the time) and with a correct skin tone.

Of course, at night the quality drops quite a bit and we have to be more careful when taking the photographs.

Video

As for the video, we have a lot to say, and little of it bad. The jump in level with respect to other years is notorious, but Google has also positioned itself as one of the manufacturers that best records video with their mobiles.

This might seem obvious, but it is one of the most difficult challenges that Android mobile brands have.

In the video analysis that you have at the beginning of this article you can see several examples, both day and night.

Stabilization is really good and the processor made makes very nice shots, even when we are moving. This also applies to night video, which does not reach the almost magical heights reached by Vivo mobiles with gimbals, but it gives us a more than satisfactory result.

In the video analysis you have more details and more video clips.

Gallery

In this gallery you have dozens of photographs taken with the three cameras:

The software adds integers to the camera

Google has an incredible photo management tool in Google Photos and the Pixels know how to get the most out of it.

To start with, we have the magic eraser, which allows us to remove an element from the image almost by magic. Of course, as we have said in the analysis of the Pixel 6, this function is not perfect and leaves improvable results. There is not much difference, at least in our use, with the comparable functions of Samsung or Xiaomi, which we have already talked about.

Default Blur / Modified Blur in Google Photos



What we do appreciate is that Google Photos allows modify the degree of blur of portraits since by default it is too aggressive, even for users less fond of photography. Sometimes it is very unreal and it is appreciated that we can nuance it.

One of Google’s failures is still the non-inclusion in a professional way that allows to control all the parameters of the camera. Yes, we can take the photos in RAW and edit them later, but even so, in a mobile that pretends to be the reference in this section, it is something that is missing.

On the other hand, in the main interface we have the possibility to activate the focus lock at a point by touching the viewfinder and control three different parameters:

Exposition

Color temperature

Shades

What we don’t have, and we should, is a button to turn off HDR as it is on the vast majority of Android phones.

Flashes are a problem

We cannot close this article without talking about a problem that we have seen in too many photos and videos: the sparkles. On too many occasions we see how there are lines of light, flashes in the shots that blur the image.

It is possible that it is due to the horizontal glass that runs through the entire camera module, something that we have seen in other models, but we are not sure that it is that.

A great camera in a mobile that is not expensive

As you can see, Google has created a terminal with a very complete camera that almost everyone will like, but it will certainly appeal to those who want a camera that gives good results without having to make any decisions.

That a mobile of 649 euros is fighting with much more expensive terminals does not say anything bad about Google.

Of course, if we want a telephoto lens, we will have to pay the extra 250 euros that its older brother costs. This will not be the case for most as there are good reasons why the company has not put an optical zoom in this model.

If you are interested in this terminal, we invite you to see the complete analysis that we have carried out:





It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you