What does El Salvador need to aspire to the miracle of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar?

Last Sunday’s victory against Honduras gave the El Salvador National Team an air of hope ahead of Matchday 11 of the Octagonal of Concacaf to continue dreaming of qualifying for the World Cup.

As highlighted by coach Hugo Pérez, The Selecta still has mathematical hopes to get to Qatar, however, to qualify the road looks somewhat complicated and they do not directly depend on themselves to achieve it.

What does El Salvador need to qualify for Qatar 2022?

The first step for La Selecta is perhaps the most complicated, Well, this Wednesday they host Canada, a rival that remains undefeated in the tie and is in first place, so getting the three points against them looks complicated.

But nevertheless, in the event that El Salvador obtains victory, it would reach 12 units in the octagonal, a sum that would leave it alivebut would have to wait for a combination of results involving Panama and Costa Rica.

To maintain the illusion of the World Cup for at least one more day, the most favorable scenario for El Salvador would be for Panama to lose or draw against Mexico and for Costa Rica not to get the three points in Jamaica.

These scenarios would give hope to La Selecta for the closing of the tie against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Mexicoagainst which he should get at least five points and hope that his direct rivals do not add.