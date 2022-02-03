What if the iPhone 14 was not as we all thought?

This iPhone 14 is nothing like what we have seen, will it finally be like this?

About the iPhone 14 We already know a lot, even its approximate design was leaked shortly before the launch of the iPhone 13. However, a new leak from the account @aaple_lab say what the design will not be as we have seen and that Apple will bet on something completely different.

These new renders of the iPhone 14 Pro show a device that, unlike previous renders we’ve seen, features a completely horizontal camera modulesimilar to what we can see in the Google Pixel 6. It is a drastic change compared to the camera module that we have had since the iPhone 11 generation.

EXCLUSIVE! iPhone 14 Pro (September | 2022) made by @aaplelaboratory | based on leaks I’m not sure that the iPhone 14 Pro will look like this, but I’ve been told that we’ll see something similar with some tweaks.#iPhone #Manzana #iOS #AppleEvent #aaplelab #iphone14pro pic.twitter.com/tLPKvrgOYy — apple lab (@aaple_lab) February 1, 2022

“EXCLUSIVE! iPhone 14 Pro (September | 2022)

Created by @aaple_lab | based on leaks

I’m not sure the iPhone 14 Pro will look like this, but I’m told we’ll see something similar with a few tweaks.”

As we can see in the images, the front keeps the double hole for Face ID which replaces the notch, however the back is completely different. An interesting design change, as Apple places the iPhone’s cameras in a triangle for an important reason.

The 3 alternatives to the notch that the iPhone 14 could use

Are these images of the iPhone 14 Pro real?

Taking into account the current designs and the leaks that we have had about the iPhone 14, it seems very unlikely that Apple is going to change the design that much and opt for cameras in a horizontal position. It is possible that they have prototypes with this design, but that we go to see them is something else.

In addition, it must be taken into account that @aaple_lab He doesn’t have a reliable history of leaks, he does very good renders based on others’ leaks, but he has never shown the final design of any Apple device before anyone else. Therefore, we are not too confident in this possible design of the iPhone 14.

Related topics: Rumors, leaks and patents

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!