What is a flood and what were the causes of the one that caused a tragedy in Ecuador

Quito

The troops continue to do cleaning and rescue work, looking for possible new victims.

Two days have passed since a flood swept through the central-western neighborhoods of Quito.

The most recent figures speak of 24 people deceased, at least 52 injured and 12 missingaccording to sources from the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador consulted by BBC Mundo.

It is not ruled out that these numbers will increase as rescue groups and authorities clean up the area.

the mudslide affected some 348 people and damaged 38 homesaccording to the mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderas, in a statement to the media after a meeting with the Emergency Operations Committee of the Metropolitan District.

