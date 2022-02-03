What is happening in Ukraine?: six important points to understand the conflict

The Hague – The military reinforcement U.S in Central and Eastern Europe comes amid fears of conflict erupting in Ukraine triggered by the huge concentration of Russian troops near the border with its neighbor.

President Joe Biden authorized the mobilization of 3,000 troops after a leaked document published in the Spanish newspaper The country indicated that Washington DC might be willing to reach an agreement with Russia to ease tensions about deploying missiles in Europe if Moscow steps back on Ukraine.

The document was published a day after the Russian president, Vladimir Putinaccused the West of ignoring Russia’s key security demands as part of diplomatic efforts to ease rising tensions with Ukraine and fears of war.

Here are some things to know about the international tensions surrounding Ukraine, as Russia has some 100,000 of its troops massed along its borders with the neighboring nation.

1. Where in Europe will the United States send its troops?

President Joe Biden will this week send about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany and move about 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania, a senior official said Wednesday.

The moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over a buildup of military forces on its border with Ukraine. They underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is about to order an invasion of Ukrainian soil. Smaller NATO countries on the alliance’s eastern flank fear they could be next.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the military moves were not yet announced.

2. The British defense secretary warns: “We would all suffer economically”

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace highlighted warnings to Russia about the consequences of a possible invasion of Ukraine, but warned that the West would also be affected.

At a press conference in which he was joined by Slovenian Defense Minister Matej Tonin, Wallace said the message to Putin is clear: “Any invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences”.

Wallace added that “we would all suffer economically” in such a scenario. He warned that there would likely be mass migration from Ukraine if Russia invaded.

“Therefore, I think it’s in all of our interests to make as much effort as possible, both to deter and to engage the Russian government, to make sure this doesn’t develop.“, He said.

3. What about the leak of alleged US and NATO responses to Russia?

The Spanish newspaper El País published two documents that are supposed to be the responses written last week by the United States and NATO to Russia’s proposals for a new security agreement in Europe.

The US document, marked an “unofficial document” and confidential, says that Washington would be willing to discuss, in consultation with its NATO partners, “a transparency mechanism to confirm the absence of Tomahawk cruise missiles at sites in Romania and Poland.”

US officials could not be reached to confirm the authenticity of one of the documents.

Negotiations would only take place if the Kremlin “provides reciprocal transparency measures at two land-based missile launch bases in Russia, chosen by us,” the document added.

NATO declined to comment, but the text of the alleged NATO document reflects statements made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg when explaining the military alliance’s position on the Russian claims.

4. What are the Dutch doing?

Holland is weighing whether it can offer its cyber defense expertise to Ukraine amid diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with Russia.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday for long-planned talks on economic ties and the 2014 shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane in eastern Ukraine. However, Rutte said the discussions were dominated by tensions on Ukraine’s border with Russia.

He said that “the only route to a solution is through détente, diplomacy and dialogue.”

Rutte said that the Netherlands, “in the meantime, will support Ukraine as much as possible. For example, we are talking about offering Dutch assistance to defend against cyber attacks against Ukraine.”

Russia has launched significant cyberattacks against Ukraine before and would almost certainly do so again as part of any operation against its neighbor. Such hostile activity against Ukraine could spread far and wide, as the devastating NotPetya attack did in 2017.

5. What effect is the Ukraine crisis having on inflation in Europe?

The nations of the European Union they get about 40% of their natural gas supplies from Russia. The probability of a conflict breaking out between Russia and Ukraine is contributing to the rise in prices in the 19 nations that use the euro.

The European Union’s statistics agency reported on Wednesday that inflation in the eurozone rose 5.1% annually in January, breaking records set in the previous two months and reaching the highest level since records began in 1997.

The increase in energy prices has played a key role, increasing by 28.6%. Natural gas prices have soared in Europe due to depleted winter stocks, declining Russian supplies and fears of a new military move by Moscow against Ukraine. Meanwhile, oil prices have soared as the global economy recovers from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

6. How is Ukraine’s economy doing?

Zelenskyy says the government of his hard-hit country has successfully shored up its currency, the hryvnia, amid nervousness about the possibility of war.

“Today we have contained the situation, despite the information panic. We have taken many different measures, stabilized the hryvnia and calmed the markets,” Zelenskyy said after talks with Rutte. “Today we see that the national currency is strengthening.”

The Ukrainian president added that the country has been increasing its military capabilities, but stressed that all weapons Ukraine is receiving from its Western allies are strictly for defense purposes.

“It is very important for us that all these weapons are for defense. We only believe in peace and vacating (our) territories, only through diplomatic means,” Zelenskyy declared.