What is the cut-off mark in Dentistry for 2022?

There are just over four months left for the university entrance exams to be held, at which time the young promises of our country decide where they want to go direct your professional future.

Although the cut-off marks of Spanish public universities vary each year, many students consult those of the previous year to have them as reference when it comes to final exams.

For this reason, and to help you your decision is easierwe have collected the cut-off marks in the Dentistry Degree of public universities of the year 2021.

The cut-off marks in Dentistry of Spanish public universities

Oviedo University. Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

The University of Oviedo occupies the first place in the list of the thirteen public centers that teach Dentistry, with a cutoff note in 2021 of 12,998.

This faculty, which also teaches university master’s degrees, postgraduate degrees and its own degrees, brings together university health-related studies such as Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Dentistry.

University of Valencia. Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry

In second place is the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry of Valencia, with a Cut-off mark in Dentistry of 12,992.

The centre, located on the Blasco Ibáñez Campus, has more than five centuries of history and its origins date back to the Renaissance period.

Sevilla University. School of Dentistry

Next we find the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Seville, with a cut-off mark of 12.74.

The faculty was created in 1989 and provides undergraduate training, as well as its own master’s degrees, expert qualifications and continuing education courses.

Complutense University of Madrid. School of Dentistry

In the case of the Faculty of Dentistry of the Complutense University of Madrid, the cut-off mark in Dentistry in 2021 was 12,631. This center is located on the University City Campus.

University of Granada. School of Dentistry

The cut-off mark to study Dentistry in 2021 at the University of Granada was 12,631. The faculty occupies the right side of the Colegio Máximo, on the University Campus of Cartuja, a building from the end of the 19th century listed as a historical-artistic monument by the Ministry of Culture.

King Juan Carlos University. Faculty of Health Sciences

In the middle of the table we find the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Rey Juan Carlos University, with a Cut-off mark in Dentistry of 12,492.

This center is located on the Alcorcón campus and it is here that students can study Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Medicine, Dentistry, Psychology and Occupational Therapy.

University of Salamanca. School of Medicine

In the year 2021, the University of Salamanca placed its cut-off mark to study Dentistry in 12,346.

The Faculty of Medicine of this university, where students can study Medicine and Dentistry, shares the campus with the Faculties of Pharmacy and Biology and with the School of Nursing and Physiotherapy.

University of the Basque Country. Faculty of Medicine and Nursing

The cut-off mark to study Dentistry at the University of the Basque Country in 2021 was 12,271.

The center is located on the University Campus of Leioa and it teaches Nursing, Physiotherapy, Dentistry and Medicine degrees, as well as various official master’s degrees, doctoral programs and postgraduate studies.

University of Murcia. School of Medicine

The Espinardo Campus houses the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Murcia, where degrees in Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Medicine and Dentistry are studied.

Students who wanted to study Dentistry in 2021 at this faculty had to reach a cut-off mark of 12.27.

University of Santiago de Compostela. Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry

In 2021, the admission grade to study Dentistry at the University of Santiago de Compostela was 12,146.

This center, located in the city of Santiago de Compostela, teaches degrees in Medicine and Dentistry, as well as various university master’s degrees.

University of Barcelona. Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences

The Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences of the University of Barcelona dates back to 1843 and more than a hundred degrees are taught there: 6 degrees, 12 university master’s degrees, 122 postgraduate degrees and 3 doctoral programmes.

Last year, the cut-off mark for students who chose to study Dentistry at this school (divided into three campuses) was 12,12.

Zaragoza’s University. Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences

The note to access the Dentistry studies at the University of Zaragoza in 2021 it was 12,106.

These studies are taken at the Faculty of Health and Sports Sciences, located in the city of Huesca.

University of the Balearic Islands. ADEMA University School

The The lowest cut-off grade to study Dentistry belongs to the University of the Balearic Islands, which asked for a 5 to be able to study Dentistry.

The studies for this university degree are taught at the ADEMA University School of Dentistry, a center attached to the University of the Balearic Islands.

But what is a cutoff note?

The cutoff mark is note that each public university has determined to access the studies it teaches; and it is established in the grade of the last student who has obtained a place in a specific grade.

If, for example, a Degree in Dentistry has 100 places and there are 150 people applying for admission, the cut-off mark will be that of the last student who has accessed those studies.

It is important that you keep in mind that cut-off marks vary each year and they are not known until the allocation of places. What’s more, depend on the number of places available in each degree Y access order is descending (from the highest note to the lowest). On the other hand, some centers establish the cut-off mark at 5 because they cannot cover all the places they offer each academic year.

How to calculate the entrance mark to the University

To calculate the university entrance mark (which takes into account the mark in the compulsory and voluntary phases of the Selectividad and the Baccalaureate marks), you must carry out several operations. In this article from La Vanguardia You will find all the information to make the calculations correctly.