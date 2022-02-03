WhatsApp extends the time limit to delete messages for everyone to two days

WhatsApp increases the time limit to delete a message for everyone to 2 days and 12 hours.

Over the last few months, WhatsApp has been receiving some really cool new features such as end-to-end encrypted backup or a new selection menu for multimedia files.

But, as the arrival of new functionalities to the messaging client owned by Meta is constant, now we have just learned that WhatsApp is going to extend the time limit for deleting messages for everyone to two days.

WhatsApp will allow you to delete a message after two days

The guys from the specialized media WABetaInfo have discovered, in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android with version number 2.22.4.10which the messaging platform is working to implement a new time limit to delete a message for everyone.

WhatsApp backups on Google Drive will no longer be unlimited

According to this leak, after considering the possibility of extending the current time limit to delete a message for everyone from 1 day, 8 hours and 16 seconds to 7 days and 8 minutes and discard it because it is unlikely that you want to delete such an old message, now WhatsApp is considering increase the current limit to 2 days and 12 hours.

In addition to this extension of the time limit to delete a message for everyone, WhatsApp is also working on the possibility that the admin of a group can delete any message from that groupas you can see in the screenshot that we leave you under these lines:

You should keep in mind that these two new features are still under development, which means that even if you have the latest beta version of WhatsApp installed, you will not have them available yet, as they will be enabled in a future update.

