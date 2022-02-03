Who are the new heads of Internal Medicine at Valdecilla?

The Ministry of Health has published this Thursday a resolution by which it awards two posts of Jhead of section of Internal Medicine of Marquis de Valdecilla University Hospital to Jose Luis Hernandez and Daniel Narcis Nan.

Hernandez is Bachelor of Medicine from the University of Salamanca and he has a doctorate from the University of Cantabria, where he also works as a full professor of Medicine.

His career has been linked from the beginning to the Marqués de Valdecilla Hospital, where he completed his residency period as an Internal Medicine MIR. He has practiced as a specialist and is Head of the Lipid Unit of the health center. In addition, since 2019 he has been working as Head of the Internal Medicine Section in the Lipids and Vascular Risk Unit.

Nan, for her part, also has a career linked to this hospital. He has also been occupying in recent years the position of Head of Section in Internal Medicinea position in which he repeats after the entry into force of the aforementioned resolution published by the Ministry of Health.

Furthermore, it is associate professor in Medicine at the University of Cantabria And it is researcher at the Health Research Institute (Idival)where he conducts research activities in genetic epidemiology and atherosclerosis in systemic inflammatory diseases and metabolic bone diseases of the musculoskeletal system.