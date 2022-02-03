Whoopi Goldberg suspended for two weeks after comment on the Holocaust

US television channel ABC suspended actress and presenter Whoopi Goldberg from her show “The View” for two weeks on Tuesday for a comment in which she denied that the Holocaust was racially motivated.

In a statement, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the suspension immediately and for two weeks for Goldberg’s “wrong and hurtful comments.”

On Monday, during a conversation with commentators on his program, Goldberg, who is black, denied that the Holocaust had anything to do with the race of the Jews, considering that it was about white people killing other white people.

“Let us be faithful to the truth. The Holocaust had nothing to do with race. The Holocaust represents the inhumanity of man, but it has nothing to do with race. It was whites killing whites,” Goldberg said on the show.

That same day in the afternoon, the actress apologized on Twitter and indicated that the Holocaust was indeed racially motivated because the Nazis considered the Jews a different and inferior race.

The ABC News president acknowledged Goldberg’s apology but said she asked him to take time to “reflect and learn about the impact of his comments.”

This story was originally published on February 2, 2022 6:17 a.m.