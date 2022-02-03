William Levy and Alicia Sanz, how they met | Celebrities of Spain | FAME

After almost 20 years, William Levy announced his definitive separation Elizabeth Gutiérrez, in the middle of infidelity speculation. Days after confirming his single status, the protagonist of “woman-fragranced coffee” has been linked with the Spanish actress Alicia Sanz. It is said that both would have something more than a beautiful friendship.

In fact, some specialized media have pointed out that the 33-year-old Spanish woman would be the reason for the marital crisis between William Levy Y Elizabeth Gutierrez. In Mexico, it is said that Levy and Sanz had a secret relationship and after the mother of their two children discovered the alleged romance, they would have decided to put an end to the 19-year relationship. But how did the Cuban and the Spanish meet? To continue; the details.

HOW WILLIAM LEVY AND ALICIA SANZ MEET

William Levy and Alicia Sanz worked together in 2019, in the movie “In the arms of a murderer”, where they were both a couple and had to record quite racy scenes. According to the close environment of the Cuban actor, he would have felt greatly attracted to the Spanish. A source from TV Noticias de México gave more details about it and revealed that both would have had an idyll during the filming of the feature film.

William Levy and Alicia Sanz worked together in 2019, in the film “In the arms of a murderer” (Photo: Getty Images)

Last year, the same Aztec medium reported that Levy and Sanz had a reunion and since then they would have started dating. At the time, it was commented that the actor’s marriage with Elizabeth Gutiérrez would have ended, although they continued to live together on the same roof. Information that has not been confirmed or denied by the couple of actors.

Willian Levy, madly in love with Alicia Sanz?

The same source points out that Willian Levy “was captivated by her (Ana’s) beauty when he chose her as the protagonist. On the tape they had very strong sex scenes, they recorded nudes (…) and he was unfaithful to Elizabeth.”

He also pointed out that the Cuban and the Spanish were thinking of going to live in Miami when they finished their respective jobs in Spain and Colombia. He also revealed that the actor could not make this relationship public because the directors of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” would have asked him for discretion so as not to overshadow the series.

Finally, the actor announced his separation from Gutiérrez through an Instagram story, which was deleted minutes later. However, the message that he had placed hinted that he had begun a new stage in his love life. “I am ready for a new chapter in my life”, was the phrase that he placed. Is he ready to confirm that Alicia Sanz is his new love? Only time will tell.

WHO IS ALICIA SANZ?

Alicia Sanz is a Spanish actress living in Madrid, known for her role as Lucía Elizondo in the series “Gavilanes”. She has also previously resided in Los Angeles in order to develop her acting career. She was born in Ceuta, Spain, on April 10, 1988.

At the age of 8, Sanz began training at the Centro Dramático Nacional de Ceuta and at the Cuna de Arte and Rosa Founound dance schools. In 2007, after finishing high school, she moved to Seville, where she began studying economics, and the following year she moved to Madrid to study acting at the Juan Carlos Corazza school.

She combined this training with dance classes at Carmen Roche, voice and singing classes with Vicente Fuentes and seminars with Claudio Tolcachir, Manuel Morón, Rosa Morales, among others. In 2009 she began to take her first steps as an actress, shooting the short films “El sobrino”, “Señales” and various video clips.

A year later, in 2010, he appeared for the first time on television, in the series “La pecera de Eva” on Telecinco. However, his first leading role was in “Gavilanes”, the television remake of “Pasión de gavilanes” on Antena 3 where she played Lucia Elizondo. In 2018, she starred in “In the Arms of a Murderer” alongside William Levy, who is said to be her boyfriend now.