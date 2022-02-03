Winter Mix for Our Area, Warns of Ice Formation on Roads – NBC New York (47)

The National Weather Service is forecasting freezing rain, sleet and snow for New York City and the region as a cold front moves through our area.

A hazardous conditions advisory takes effect Friday as the winter mix hits the region, the agency warned.

“There is a chance of several hours of freezing rain, sleet and snow on Friday afternoon,” the forecast reads.

“Freezing rain will lead to ice build-up on any untreated surfaces, making travel dangerous, especially for Friday’s overnight commute. Also, any standing water from rain and melting snow will freeze, especially the Friday night, which will exacerbate these conditions.

A 100% chance of rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The rain, which could total more than an inch, will likely wash away at least some of the leftover snow from last weekend’s winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.

January was about 3 degrees below normal for the entire area. Along with these below normal temperatures was above normal snowfall totals. 01/2022 ranks in the top 5 snowiest Januarys on record for four out of six climate sites. #NYCwx #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/MTo104R2Ls — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 3, 2022

But a looming cold front could turn that rain into a wintry mix by Friday, forecasters warn.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain. Temperature rises to around 49 by 2 am South wind between 7 and 14 mph. The probability of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch possible.

FRIDAY

Rain or freezing rain before 3 pm, then freezing rain and sleet. Temperature dropping to around 31 degrees around 3 pm Wind chill values ​​between 20 and 30 degrees. North wind between 11 and 13 mph. The probability of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. Little to no sleet accumulation is expected.

FRIDAY NIGHT

A chance of freezing rain and sleet before 10 PM, then a slight chance of snow and sleet between 10 PM and 1 AM Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21 degrees. Wind chill sensation between 10 and 15 degrees. Northwest wind between 10 and 13 mph. The probability of precipitation is 30%.

SATURDAY

Sunny, with a high near 29 degrees. Northwest wind between 13 and 17 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.

NEW JERSEY

Parts of the state will see freezing rain and a couple tenths of an inch of ice. The National Weather Service forecasts that six northern counties will be under a winter weather advisory as a severe storm moving across the country will hit the Garden State, creating dangerous conditions during the morning commute on Friday and with the potential of causing scattered power outages.

Heavy rains hit New Jersey beginning Thursday and for northern counties it could turn into a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Some spots could see a quarter to a half inch of ice, which could cause dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

Travel in Sussex County will be hazardous Thursday night and Friday as the weather service says two to four-tenths of an inch of ice is likely to accumulate along with freezing rain before a change to sleet and snow. . However, little snow accumulation is expected. The advisory in the state’s most northwestern county begins at 1 a.m. Friday and expires at 4 p.m.

“Postpone travel if possible,” the National Weather Service urged in an advisory.

Visibility fluctuations continue, and portions of eastern PA and central/northern NJ are dealing with another round of dense fog. Combined with continuing rain, take it slow during the evening commute. #NJwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/LqN1Oz8eF0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) February 3, 2022

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice and freezing rain could see Warren and Morris counties, where the advisory is extended Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. A transition to sleet and snow with little snow accumulation is expected before precipitation decrease in the late afternoon.

Some parts of the state could see a quarter to a half inch of ice, which could cause dangerous driving conditions and power outages.

In Bergen, Essex, Union and eastern Passaic counties, the weather service is forecasting mixed precipitation with up to an inch of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The winter weather advisory in those counties will be in effect from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

The advisory in western Passaic begins at 1 am and lasts until 6 pm That area can expect mixed precipitation, up to an inch of snow and one to two-tenths of an inch of ice.

A small amount of freezing rain is also possible in Union County and central Jersey beginning Friday morning. There are no advisories yet, but they could be issued, the weather service said Thursday morning.

Along the Jersey Shore, temperatures on Friday may not drop below freezing until late afternoon, when precipitation has already moved away from the area.

In total, three-quarters of an inch to 2 inches of rain is likely to fall in New Jersey on Thursday and Friday. Periods of heavy rain combined with melting snow could lead to some localized flooding, the weather service warned.

