With policemen, firefighters and others, As Pirae debuts in the Club World Cup

The covid-19 It has caused many deaths worldwide, but within all the negative that what is being experienced by this virus entails, Ace Pirae It is an ‘amateur’ soccer club that benefited from the pandemic, since it will debut in the Club World Cup 2021 to be held in February 2022 due to the absence of the Auckland City as representative of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

And it is that the team of New Zealand For the second consecutive year, he had to drop out of the competition, since his presence was impossible due to the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic, since there was a delay in the reopening of borders in his country.

“Despite recent discussions between FIFA, Auckland City FC, the New Zealand FA and OFC, FIFA has been informed that the delay in reopening New Zealand’s borders caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and The reintroduction of the mandatory Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) system upon return to the country forced Auckland City FC, reluctantly, to withdraw from the tournament.

It was on December 31 when FIFA announced this situation and incidentally named AS Pirae as the new guest at the Mundialito, a humble team from the French Polynesia, from Tahiti; it is so this Thursday he debuts against the host team, Al-Jazeera.

Who is the Ace Pirae?

The club was founded on June 13, 1948 in the city of Pirae with the name CA Pirae, but in 1970 it changed its name to AS Pirae; was the first Tahitian club to reach the OFC Champions League finalthis in 2006, where they fell to Auckland City.

They are known as the ‘Ajkule’, which in Spanish means ‘Sharks’; plays at the Pater Te Hono Nui Stadium, with a capacity for 15,000 spectators; The Tahiti National Team and AS Central Sport also play there.

He arrives in the United Arab Emirates as current champion of the First Division of Tahiti. He has ten titles in the local league, nine in the Tahiti Cup, two in the French Pacific Territories Cup and one in the Overseas Champions Cup.

An amateur team?

The team does not have the level of a professional team, its players are students, policemen, firefighters, businessmen, among other trades; even so, they dream of facing Chelsea and even liking some DT in Europe. The truth is that it is the most unknown rival of the Club World Cup

“Our ambition is to get through the first phase. We know the gap that separates our level and international football. It would be a feat, but in just one game everything is possible,” he says. Heimana Salem, president of the current double champion of Polynesia.

Captain Naea Bennett he is excited, “I have no idea of ​​their level (of the rival), but they are professionals. If we chain two victories, we can play against Chelsea!”. For that goal, they have to beat Al Jazeera and then Al Hilal.

While the youngest of the team, Tanetoa Haumau (17 years old), a student of auto mechanics, wants to make a good impression on Thomas Tuchel. “You never know if the Chelsea manager notices me and asks me to play for his team.”

Where does he play?

As Pirae plays in the Championnat de Polynésie française de football, called Ligue 1 Vini, and it is the French Polynesia Football First Divisionlocated in the overseas territory of France.

The league is organized by the Tahitian Soccer Federation and is recognized for being the oldest league in Oceania, since it has been played since 1948; the champion receives a place in the OFC Champions League.

When did you debut in the Club World Cup?

Seven players from AS Pirae de Tahiti tested positive for covid-19 and were unable to travel to the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, so they arrive diminished for their debut, which will be on February 3 at 10:30 a.m. against Al-Jazira, a match that opens the tournament with the first round, a duel that if won would take him to face Al-Hilal in the Quarterfinals; if he were still alive, he would be facing Chelsea in the Semifinal.

AS Pirae can run into scratched if he advances to the Quarterfinals, since if he loses in that instance and the Monterey also, they would fight for fifth place; if both advance to the semifinals, they would have to lose both to compete for third place or, in a surprise final.

​