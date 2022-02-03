With this secret code you will have one of the most popular Amazon headphones for 24 dollars

SoundPeats are like Apple AirPods, except they’re affordable (Photo: Amazon)

Like you, we’re always looking for an exceptional pair of bluetooth headphones that won’t cost a fortune and won’t break after a few uses. One of the top audio brands on our radar is SoundPeats and we’ve found an amazing deal on a pair of their most beloved wireless earphones.

Right now, you can save over 40% on soundpeats wireless headphones. With an original price of 40 dollars, you will pay only 24 dollars. You just have to use the code W8JB3U6D at the time of confirming the purchase!

If you’ve invested a lot of money in some Apple AirPods, listen to this: SoundPeats headphones are a fierce competitor, something that 13,000 Amazon users who gave it a five-star rating agree on. “These sound louder and louder than their price suggests,” wrote one fan of these bluetooth 5.0 headphones that deliver Hi-Fi sound so clear your ears won’t believe it.

They have some fancy features that make this kind of performance possible, including a built-in high-resolution decoder and advanced audio encoding technology. It’s basically the same technology found in high-end headphones but at a cheaper price.

You can also make and receive calls or use voice commands. And, just like with Apple AirPods, you can access the on-ear controls to control volume, play and pause, or switch between music and phone calls. It fully recharges in four hours, but if you use the charging case, you will get up to 10 times more battery.

For just $24 you’ll get stellar sound and a ton of great features (Photo: Amazon).

“After searching for weeks for a pair of wireless earbuds under $100, coming across fake reviews and what seemed like junk products, I want people to know that these are the great deal,” wrote one convinced customer. “The earbuds came pre-charged so I opened my phone and paired them in less than a minute and they both worked flawlessly.”

Do you like to have one ear free at all times? SoundPeats wireless headphones let you do just that. “These [auriculares] they have a particular feature I was looking for: independent use of the left or right earbud,” one fan wrote. “Without having to have the ‘main’ earpiece out of the case or only the right one being used. I can now listen to either earbud, without having to wear or wear both (one charges while the other is in use). It’s also very easy to go from mono to stereo.”

The SoundPeats headphones look great: They have black ear pads that “don’t stick out like some of the white ones people use,” one shopper added.

Take this pair of headphones at a great discount and enjoy this true beast of technology and sound: powerful and precise headphones at a price that will make you wonder more.

