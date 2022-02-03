Woman-scented coffee: William Levy’s stalker who broke into the recordings and created a tremendous scandal | Netflix soap operas | Telemundo | Colombian soap operas | FAME

What happened to William Levy? The leading man of Cuban origin plays Sebastián Vallejo in “woman-fragranced coffee”. Together with Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos, he starred in the new version of the classic written by Fernando Gaitán and appeared in 1994. Now, everything seems to be happiness for the Telemundo and Canal RCN series, because the Colombian telenovela has been triumphing on Netflix internationally. . However, not everything was rosy during the filming of the fiction, especially because of a stalker who broke into the set.

This has been one of the little-known details of the production of the television series that, in May 2021, debuted on the RCN chains Y Telemundo. At first, the public was very lukewarm with the appearance of the television bet in the traditional medium.

However, his appearance in the aforementioned streaming platform has generated that it becomes one of the most viewed in its catalog and, of course, one of the most commented on social networks.

Thus, “woman-fragranced coffee” is the third most watched non-English speaking series on Netflix, with 301 million views. In addition, it has positioned itself as one of the most popular in 19 countries where the streaming giant is available. For this reason, the popularity of the story and the cast has given rise to several revelations, such as the appearance of the stalker of William Levy in the set.

HOW DID A WILLIAM LEVY STALKER APPEAR ON THE SHOOTING SET OF “COFFEE WITH A WOMAN’S AROMA”?

A William Levy’s stalker appeared on the recordings of “woman-fragranced coffee”causing fear among the cast led by the leading man of Cuban origin, carmen villalobos Y Laura Londonowho was in charge of telling the tense moment in a note for El Mundo.

According to the story of the actressafter the scare, the interpreter got “Bravo” because I knew who it was. The woman had already chased him through three countries. In the end, they called the police to remove the woman she claimed have had an affair with the star “since we were little” and that “he owed her the race”.

“And he was scared, because he already recognizes her. He told us that she and she chased him in Miami, that he broke into a restaurant in New York. She has chased him through three countries. It’s a turbulent story, but I said to William ‘stop putting balls on Instagram, because this is your fault!’”He said Londoneradding a hint of a joke, to the Spanish medium.

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF WILLIAM LEVY?

In another topic, it has been known that Levy is the father of two minor names Christopher Alexander and Kailey Alexandraproduct of his relationship with Elizabeth Gutierrezwhom he met during the reality show ‘Novel Protagonists’ from Telemundo. The attraction was great and the couple began a romance in 2002, having the public as witnesses.

Christopher Alexander

The firstborn was born in March 2006 and is about to turn 16. He is very similar to his father and both are very close, this is because they share the same hobbies as exercise and play sports. Christopher is a lover of baseball and he has been playing the game since he was a child, so his family constantly attends his games and sends him their support.

kaley alexandra

Levy’s second and last child was born in 2010 and is currently 11 years old. Kailey is the smug of the house and the owner of the actor’s heart; Likewise, she is very close to her mother whom she considers her accomplice. Her youngest appears in a large part of the photos of her parents, where you can see the great resemblance that she has with Elizabeth.

WHEN WILLIAM LEVY WAS ABANDONED BY HIS FATHER AND DIDN’T HAVE TO EAT

On the other hand, few followers ofand William Levy They know what he suffered when he was little. He was born in 1980, in Cojímar, a municipality near Havana (Cuba). Over time he would become very famous and one of the artists with great financial stability. This is something that the actor would never have imagined during his childhood because his childhood was very hard with his family.

As Divinity revealed, William Levy’s father abandoned him when he was still a child, but this helped him learn to see things better and mature despite his young age.

“With only a quarter of a chicken per person per month, one loaf per person per day, and limited food rations, I was always hungry (…) We didn’t have luxuries like toothpaste, so we used charcoal and baking sodaLevy noted in a post posted on his Instagram.

He also recalled that during his childhood there was no ball to play with so they had to figure it out and use “socks to make a baseball” and was played without shoes.

When he was quite a teenager, at the age of 15, the actor and his family left Cuba and migrated to the United States, due to the economic situation that was developing on the island.

