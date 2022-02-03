Wyre joins forces with Stellar and incorporates the Argentine peso and the Brazilian real

Wyre, a crypto and fiat compliance infrastructure provider, announced integration with the Stellar network to incorporate local currencies from Brazil and Argentina into digital assets. Through this integration, Wyre increases its functionality in the region and enables developers and businesses looking to take advantage of cryptocurrency transactions to easily expand to other regions and accept new forms of payment.

While exchanging various global currencies to cryptocurrencies has been a historical challenge, Latin America has a strong cryptocurrency infrastructure, making it a prime location for businesses and developers to expand. Furthermore, this integration between Wyre and Stellar could help the democratization of finance in one of the largest cryptocurrency emerging markets and offer greater access to digital capital with a more secure system.

Wyre will work with Settle, a digital asset settlement network, and Stellar to provide tighter integrations within Latin America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure. The Settle network provides the necessary infrastructure to process cross-border transactions, payments, and digital assets.

“As we connect the next billion people to a brave new world, Wyre needs to move quickly to make the transition as seamless as possible. This integration gives our partners easy access to some of the largest countries Latin America and provides millions of people with access to the crypto economy, all powered by the secure and powerful Stellar protocol,” said Ioannis Giannaros, Co-Founder and CEO of Wyre.

“This first integration will create on-ramps and off-ramps for local fiat to crypto conversion and allow individuals and businesses to move local currency seamlessly in and out of cryptocurrencies,” he added.

“Building cryptocurrency infrastructure to be more accessible is critical, especially as cryptocurrency becomes a more popular form of payment,” said Erich Grant, Director of Business Development at Wyre. He then said: “This integration with the Stellar network is only the first step and we hope that it can be the model for a similar infrastructure to be integrated into other crypto conversion channels in the future.”

Using Stellar’s SEP-24 protocol, the integration will enable transfers across the network at a fraction of the cost of traditional payment channels and, through the Wyre API and widget, will allow users to access the network of Stellar to convert Brazilian reals and Argentine pesos to a variety of digital assets.

“The Stellar Network is increasing the ability for developers to onboard digital assets through foreign currencies,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation. “We look forward to collaborating with Wyre as they leverage the Stellar network to expand their platform in Latin America.”