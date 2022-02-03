Yailin La Más Viral: Anuel’s girlfriend prepares for her wedding with liposculpture

In the past week, Yailin La Más Viral announced that her boyfriend Anuel AA had proposed to her with a stunning diamond ring and she, of course, said yes.

His engagement took fans by surprise, as he had little time to do it.The couple had confirmed their romantic relationship through their social networks, and everything indicates that they plan to organize their wedding as quickly as their love story has developed.

The Dominican singer has started preparing for her big day. Yailin underwent liposculpture, revealed his doctor Nathaly Bello in statements to the program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, to define the abs and waist as well as accentuate the hip area to achieve a “more Caribbean” figure.

“You have to be honest and say that she HAD A GOOD BODY. We work the part of the anterior abdomen only to remove a little fat and define the demarcation more … I loved these results, ”the doctor wrote on her Instagram.

The popular youtuber has had the unconditional support of her future husband, who has not left his side for a moment and has helped him put on the compression girdle that he needs every day during his recovery period after surgery.

“To be very honest, he has been super dependent on Yailin, asking what time he had to give him the medication, what time he went to the hyperbaric chamber. He told me: ‘Tell me what needs to be dropped and I’ll take care of it’. Honestly, he was a gentleman, “said the specialist.