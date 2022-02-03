Yailin La Más Viral: This is what Anuel AA’s girlfriend looked like before the operations

Yailin The Most Viral She showed everyone who criticizes her that she has always had an enviable figure. Anuel AA’s girlfriend showed off how she looked before the operations.

Since he confirmed his relationship with Anuel AA, Yailin La Más Viral has suffered strong criticism and comparisons with Karol G by fans of the interpreter of “Tusa”. The 21-year-old has not been silent and on different occasions he has come out to defend himself from the haters.

This time she responded to all those who accuse her of having a great body just for having surgery and call her false. With a photograph published in her Instagram stories, the interpreter of “Chivirika” showed that she has always had a good body, even before the operations.

This is what Yailin La Más Viral looked like before undergoing cosmetic surgery

“Natural. before surgery“, wrote Yailin The Most Viral in the post. In the photograph, she appears from behind wearing a tiny bikini with a tropical print that highlights her small waist and pronounced buttocks.

instagram stories

Without fear of showing herself as she is (and as she was), Yailin La Más Viral prepares for her wedding with Anuel AA with liposculpture. The Dominican doctor detailed everything the singer did to show off her new figure.

“You have to be honest and say that she had a good body. We work part of the anterior abdomen just to remove a little fat and further define the demarcation. I love these results”, Dr. Nathaly Bello wrote on her Instagram profile.