Yanet García raises the temperature with a tight red outfit

Yanet García is very active on social networks and her millions of followers appreciate it. Every time “The Weather Girl” posts something, her fans go crazy and the reactions multiply by thousands. The Mexican host, model and influencer turned on her Instagram by showing a sensual photographic production.

Yanet Garcia uploaded a video in which she is seen dancing to the rhythm of “Is ThisLove”, by Bob Marley, in a sexy red lingerie set. The beautiful TV presenter wrote “it’s almost Valentine’s Day” (it’s almost Valentine’s Day) anticipating that she is doing a photographic production that will have a great impact on February 14.

The hot dance of yanet It was published just a couple of hours ago and has already exceeded 145 thousand likes on Instagram, where the model has more than 14 million followers. The fitness trainer also decided to share her most daring material on the OnlyFans network, where more than 300 followers pay to access exclusive material.

In your previous post, yanet uploaded a preview of an ultra hot video intended for OnlyFans, in those images the Weather Girl wears a tiny black leather outfit and even encourages a topless “care”. That post reached 740 views on Instagram alone.

Source: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia

Yanet Cristal Garcia San Miguel, better known as Yanet Garcia. She started her career in the media at the age of 22, today she is 31. In 2013 she won the casting “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” and that helped her to start a fruitful path on TV. In 2015, she joined the Televisa staff as a weather presenter. Her charisma and her beauty helped her to never walk away from the cameras and flashes again.