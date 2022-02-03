Zoé Saldaña enjoys the Dominican Republic with her whole family

The renowned actress Zoé Saldaña is enjoying her country, the Dominican Republic with her whole family.

With a song by Juan Luis Guerra, a Dominican flag and a video where he traveled some of the country’s roads, it was the publication that the “Avatar” star shared with his eight million followers on Instagram.

In other videos that circulate on social networks, you can see her husband, Marco Perego, and their three children on the beach, also sharing with the actress’s relatives in the country.

In another image that circulates, he is seen with businessman George Nader, Marco and the stepfather of actress Dagoberto Galán in the coastal area of ​​Miches, in the east of the country.

As she listens to Juan Luis, in the video, it is presumed that the actress could go to enjoy the concert that the Dominican singer-songwriter will present this Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel Punta Cana.

Despite having a great career in Hollywood, with multiple successes in her catalog, the actress does not forget her roots and is always aware of what is happening in the country.

So much so that in mid-2020 the famous one expressed her desire to return to making movies in the Dominican Republic, of which she only has beautiful experiences.

Through an interview with Dominican journalists through the Zoom platform, Zoé said that, if he has not returned to the cinema, Creole has not been due to lack of interest, but rather due to time, since when he recorded the only film he has made in the country, “The Curse of Father Cardona” has not stopped filming one tape after another.