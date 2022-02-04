$11.7 Million Pure 24-Karat Gold Piece Displayed in Central Park – NBC New York

The largest piece of 24-karat pure gold in history has been secretly put on display in the heart of Manhattan.

The 410-pound bucket was presented for a few hours to a small crowd at the Naumburg Bandshell near Bethesda Terrace in Central Park.

Based on the current price of gold, the cube is worth about $11.7 million, according to Artnet News.

The cube’s creator, German Niclas Castello, needed more than 4,500 man-hours to create the piece at the legendary H. Ruetschi art foundry in Aarau, Switzerland, according to a press release from his team.

Calling the gold cube “a bridge between the traditional and the virtual world,” Castello turned to the artwork to promote a new cryptocurrency, aptly named, “Castello Coin.”

Castello Coin is currently trading as $CAST for the starting price of 44 cents each, and will also have an NFT (non-fungible token) auction on February 21.

The cube, which had its own security team, was only on display until Wednesday afternoon.

Dubbed the Castello CUBE, the piece is as visually stunning as it sounds, with 63-millimeter-thick walls and razor-sharp edges.

“The cube is a symbol of stability and strength,” reads an official press release about the art piece.

“Gold, a rare and heavy metal of high density with extraordinary chemical and physical properties, has played a crucial role in most advanced civilizations as a symbol of light similar to the sun, its inability to corrode and continue to retain its yellow glow. brilliant,” he adds.

In the days leading up to the unveiling, screens and vans in Times Square had been showing the coordinates of the venue in Central Park to hint at the upcoming gold cube display.

Open here to see more images of the piece.