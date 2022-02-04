2 players from Honduras left the match in the USA at -17°C

Honduran players walked out of a match due to ‘extreme weather conditions’ 1:21

(CNN) — Two players from the Honduran national team were forced to withdraw at halftime in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against the United States due to “extreme weather conditions“, the federation said. The match ended with a 3-0 victory for the USA.

In total, three players, Luis López, Romell Quioto and Diego Rodríguez, were substituted during halftime when the temperature at Minnesota’s Allianz Field stadium dropped to -17 degrees Celsius when the game began, with a wind chill of minus -25. .5 Celsius.

“Two (2) players of the National team did not return to the second half of the eliminatory game against #USES due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in the stadium #AllianzField“, wrote the Honduran soccer federation on Twitter.

The United States has drawn criticism for moving the game to Minnesota, with Honduras coach Hernán Darío Gómez calling it an “inconceivable” decision.

“It’s a game that isn’t going to dictate a lot of things to me,” Gomez said after the game. “It’s a game that isn’t going to dictate many things to me. It’s not normal, it’s inconceivable that a powerful man in every way brings you here to play a game and get a result.”

“I have the boys in the locker room with discomfort. There are some with serum. Football is not for suffering. Playing like this is useless”.

However, US coach Gregg Berhalter said his players regularly have to deal with sweltering conditions when they travel abroad to play in World Cup qualifiers.

“When we go down into those countries, it’s 90 degrees and 90% dew point and unbearable humidity and guys get dehydrated, cramps and heat exhaustion, that’s the nature of our competition,” he said.

“When we scheduled this game at this location, you have to go by average temperatures, average daily temperatures, and it was the best guess. We want to minimize travel. We knew we’d be playing in cold weather for two of the games and we thought we’d do it for the third game, instead of changing the weather.

“The cold snap came and it’s something we can’t control, but all we can do once that happens is try to mitigate the risk by having gear to warm up and going out and racing and we did that.”

Berhalter added that the federation provided the Honduran players and staff, and the team of referees, with equipment “to make it a safe environment for them to play” the match.

The result was a much-needed victory for the USA, as they remain in second place in direct qualifying, extending their lead over Panama, who lost to Mexico, in the playoff spot, in fourth place.

Honduras remains last in the Concacaf group with only three points.