23 essential tricks and configurations to get the most out of the Apple Watch

Despite having a device like the Apple Watch always with us, one never fully knows it. The operating system has become increasingly sophisticated, offering functions that are not always visible. With these 23 essential Apple Watch tricks and tweakswe want to recover the most interesting ones in this article.

The most outstanding tricks and adjustments for your Apple Watch

Use and order dock of the Apple Watch

On the side of the Apple Watch we have an elongated button. If we press it once, we will “invoke” the dock of the Apple Watch, which allows access to certain apps. If on the iPhone we access the Watch > Dock app, we can choose how we want this button to react:





Recent: it will show us the apps that we have used lately.

Favorites: we will see the apps that we have chosen, being able to add them there.

The latter is especially useful, because we can order the apps that we want to be always ready to open. It is advisable not to clutter this section of apps because the system keeps them ready for use without delay. Adding too many can drain your battery.

Return to the clock after using an app





While using the Apple Watch, we can open an app and then forget about it. We can configure what will happen the next time we turn the wrist. Specifically, the time it will take for the clock to show up again or keep that last app open.

Organize the Control Center

The Control Center displays a certain order in its default settings. Now we can reorder it and put it as we want, for this, just swipe to the end from the menu and press edit. We can even delete some of the ones that we do not want to appear on the list.

Remaining battery in AirPods and power saving mode





In the Control Center we can check the amount of battery that the Apple Watch has. If we click on this indicator, we will also know how much autonomy the AirPods have connected to your iPhone. And as an addition, activate energy saving if we wish.

Force restart Apple Watch

It is not usually frequent, but if on some occasion our Apple Watch does not respond, it may be necessary to force a restart. To do this, just press and hold both the digital crown and the side button for at least 10 seconds. The white apple should appear on the screen as soon as we have achieved it.

Advance the clock time a few minutes





There are people who like to have the watch a few minutes early. It is also possible to do it on the Apple Watch, from the watch itself, in Settings> Clock> +0. There we can choose to advance the time between 0 and 59 minutes.

Interprets clock ticks to turn when using Maps

Walking around the city using Maps and the Apple Watch has a trick that few know. When a left or right turn is approaching, we will notice some vibrations. Depending on their pattern, they will be for one side or the other:

Turn to the right: we will notice twelve touches in a row.

Turn to the left: you will notice six touches divided into three pairs.

Turn on notifications for falls, irregular rhythm, heart rate and VO2





The Apple Watch has three functions to monitor your health without you doing anything. You can check if you have them activated in this way:

Accidental falls: Go to the Watch app > Emergency SOS and turn on fall detection.

Irregular pace and aerobic capacity: Go to Notifications > Heart to activate both.

Heart rate: in the same section, you will see the alerts for low and high rates below. Configure it in the limits that you think convenient.

Silence calls, notifications and timers with the palm of your hand

One of my favorite uses is to be able to silence the clock immediately with the palm of the other hand. No matter what type of alert or sound it’s making, placing your palm down will immediately shut the device down.

Even more tricks for your Apple Watch





The number of tricks to handle the Apple Watch is enormous. With the state of maturation of the platform, new functions have been added that should be known before being able to take advantage of them. And for that, we list below 14 additional tricks for the Apple Watch:

On an Apple Watch Series 5, 6, or 7, you can turn off the screen completely with Sleep mode or Theater mode.

You can put the watch on your right wrist and change the clock face to have the buttons on the left side. Do it from Watch> General> Orientation.

You can change the view of apps and display them in a list from Settings > App layout.

hold two fingers on the screen to have Siri read the time to you. Make sure it’s not silent.

on the screen to have Siri read the time to you. Make sure it’s not silent. In the apps view, long press to be able to rearrange the tile and choose which apps to delete.





In Settings > Siri, turn on Raise to Speak. so you can activate the assistant without having to say “Hey Siri” or press the digital crown.

The sun dial allows you to move the hands with the digital crown. By doing so, we will see the different states that the sun goes through during the day.

Use the Apple Watch camera app to focus photos with iPhone. Perfect to support it or use a tripod.

When you are playing music on iPhone, you can control it from the Apple Watch. On the clock, above you will see a white balloon with a red triangle. Press it to access its controls.

Unlock your Mac simply by wearing Apple Watch on your wrist. Do it in System Preferences> Security and activate the option with your watch.

You can also use it to authenticate your password on your Mac. For example, to view Safari passwords, just double-tap the side button when prompted.

Can send your personalized spheres to other contacts by holding down the watch face and pressing the corresponding button.

If you want to prevent your iPhone from ringing with every call, put it on silent and manage them from the clock.

You can run certain shortcuts from the app on the watch. Perfect to wear the one tell your contacts that you will be late.

Image | Omar Al-Ghosson