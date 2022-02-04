3 possible destinations for Facundo Campazzo to leave the Nuggets and continue in the NBA

Facundo Campazzo receives few minutes in the Denver Nuggets and it is very possible that his future in the NBA will be in another franchise. Bolavip analyzes three teams that the Argentine could reach.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for Facundo Campazzo It’s been a very frustrating one. Even though his team Denver Nuggets are in Playoff positions, the minutes played by the point guard decrease exponentially.

After going through a sensational moment a little over a month ago, Facu has now reached a point where getting significant minutes back seems impossible. In recent weeks, his role has been reduced to entering “junk” time, when the game is defined. In Wednesday’s game against Utah Jazz did not participate at all, and was definitely removed from the rotation in favor of Bryan Forbes, Bones-Hyland Y David Reed.

That is why if the Nuggets want to make a trade, the Argentine will be one of the possible selected to move from the city, and in Bolavip we bring three franchises in which for different reasons Campazzo could lead before February 10, the transfer deadline. Of course, for the next season he will be a free agent and his representative has already stated that he wants to continue in the league.

minnesota timberwolves

This option is more at the convenience of Facu than of Denver, so it is difficult for it to pass, but to deliver to patrick beverley, he may win the backup point guard job behind D’Angelo Russell. The situation is ideal, with Leandro Bolmaro there Y Paul Prigioni as an assistant coach.

Indiana Pacers

This is a much more realistic option. Indiana is “selling” a lot of players, and the Nuggets could use someone like Torrey Craig or Justin Holiday. With the starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon outside, you might see minutes on a team that seems lost.

Philadelphia 76ers

Perhaps the most difficult. If Denver somehow wanted to get Ben Simmons already Tyrese Maxey at the same time, the package would be big and if the “Dwarf” was included, he would undoubtedly take place on the perimeter, and would play with another star pivot: Joel Embid.