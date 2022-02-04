3 sitting exercises to lose weight in a week

At Panorama we know that returning to sports life is not an easy task, so we present you a way to start moving your body while you work, watch a movie or just don’t want to get up from your seat, with these exercises that will help you lose weight.

Can’t get up early to go to the gym? Here we leave you some proposals that will help you to have a fit body in a short time, the best thing is that you will not need an exhaustive routine to notice good results in your muscles.

Sitting exercises to lose weight in a week

Runner

Sitting down and with the soles of your feet on the floor, raise your right toe and do a push-up with your left arm (a movement similar to that of runners), repeat on the opposite side. Do at least 40 times and try to press your abdomen at the same time to strengthen it.

Photo: Archive

Jump the rope

With your back well recharged, your spine straight and your buttocks on the seat, take small jumps as if you were jumping rope, your hands should move laterally as if holding this sports tool, don’t stop until a minute has passed.

Box

Throw a punch with a closed fist and kick the opposite leg forward, repeat 30 times on the right side, then on the left. Do not forget that the calories you will burn will depend on your strength.