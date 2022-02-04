$50,000 worth of luxury handbags stolen from New York boutique in broad daylight

The NYPD is on the trail of five thieves who violently robbed a boutique in New York’s posh SoHo neighborhood, making off with around $50,000 worth of handbags, in broad daylight.

According to police, two criminals entered “Celine Boutique” at 67 Wooster Street around 12:30 pm yesterday, posing as customers. They then pretended to leave the store, prompting the guard to open the door for them. It was then that three additional suspects entered the business and among the five they removed the merchandise, making use of force against employees. They then fled in a Toyota Venza pickup.

It is the latest robbery in a disturbing series of violent and highly orchestrated heists across the country. ABCNews. In the posh SoHo neighborhood, countless stores keep their doors locked during the day to prevent theft, using private security.

Since 2020 looting has been committed and robberies in luxury businesses in Manhattan, especially on Madison Avenue and SoHo, including an Alexander McQueen store, two Balenciaga boutiques, and a Chanel.