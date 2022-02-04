6 tricks to boost your WiFi coverage for free

Whether your router has external and internal antennas , it is possible to amplify the range they have. If you have foil at home, you can put it under the router to amplify the signal upwards, or stand it up against cardboard if you want to amplify it in a horizontal direction. With an aluminum can it can also be done, but it will only work well if we have external antennas. If they are internal, it is best to cover the largest possible surface of the router.

This is one of the most important points. You may currently have router in a zone that not optimal for coverage . For starters, if you have it near the Wall , you are losing a lot of range, since the wall absorbs part of the WiFi waves . The same thing happens if there are devices such as TVs, which, having metal parts, can block the signal from the router a lot.

Change the WiFi channel

If your neighbors are using the same WiFi channels as you, you may have interference problems. The most used channels 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, the one with the greatest reach, are the 1, 6 and 11. These channels are the only three that do not overlap each other, so they are the most used to avoid interference. Using applications such as WiFi Analyzer on Windows or similar on mobile, we can see in which channels there is more saturation, and choose the one with the least saturation. With this small change we can gain a few meters of insurance coverage.

Check the devices that use the network

If there are many devices using the network, it is possible that the little coverage that reaches you is not enough to make stable use of the network. Therefore, it may suit you reduce the number of connected devices, or limit them to the guest network so they don’t cause us problems on the main network.

Change the direction of the antennas

If you router has before external, you can change the direction in which they point to achieve a better range. Try different positions while keeping a log of signal strength with a program on your computer. With this, you will be able to know the best positions of the router.

If doing all this does not work for you, you will have no choice but to spend money. For very few euros you can buy WiFi repeaters or amplifiers, as well as a PLC to carry the connection through your electrical network without having to rewire your house. For just 20 or 30 euros you can forget about having performance problems with the Internet at home.