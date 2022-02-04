A dramatic Real Madrid crashes against Athletic (…

Knowing the victories of Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao received in San Mamés for the duel corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The ‘lions’ team began the match very firmly and with the spirit of proposing, forcing the madridistas to stay in their area. Berenguer was in charge of breaking the equality one minute from the end.

The locals locked up the madridistas in their field, with a brilliant start and with several important approaches to Courtois’s three posts. Madrid got a ‘breather’ with the passing of the minutes, but in the first half he didn’t manage to bother an Agirrezabala who was experiencing, to say the least, a very quiet night.

Before ten minutes, Courtois had to intervene with a key action. Dani García sent a kick from long distance and caused the Belgian goalkeeper to ‘fly’ into the squad to avoid the goal. Then it was Nico who sent a powerful shot to the far post, but no one got to finish off. Muniain also tried with a shot, after a snatch from the youngest of the Williams, who blocked a very attentive Éder Militão.

Madrid could not find a way to react and the siege of the people from Bilbao was being absolute. Carlo Ancelotti’s strikers: Vinícius, Rodrygo and Asensio were tiptoeing past without incident in the game. Toni Kroos tried the Brazilian with a long pass, but he couldn’t get out in time at the start to win the ball. Meanwhile, Bilbao continued to attack and Militao dressed as a hero again to prevent Nico Williams from being left alone against Courtois.

A Madrid without reaction capacity

The end of the first part and the beginning of the second had the same script: a ‘strong’ Athletic on offense and a too attentive Madrid on defense, but without alternatives in the attack. Nacho Fernández, after game time, appeared to clear the ball before Iñaki Williams reached a shipment in the area. Berenguer tried his luck with a powerful shot to the far post that Muniain failed to reach.

Madrid was ‘forced’ to gain meters on the field with Asensio coming out from behind and giving in to Isco, overcoming the discomfort of the previous few minutes, but without generating football or chances. In the next, they had a very clear and Agirrezabala avoided the 0-1: Casemiro shot from inside the area, but his shot was without effect and the Bilbao goalkeeper cleared without problems. Lucas Vázquez also tried with a shot from the edge, but ended up being blocked by the lions’ defensive back.

When the game seemed destined to go into extra time, a brave Berenguer appeared to punish Real Madrid’s drama. One minute from the end, Casemiro signed a childish loss yehe ball fell easily to Berenguer, who cut Nacho off and left him on the floor, looking for the long post and beating Courtois with a great goal. An authentic ‘jewel’ to make all of San Mamés roar and go to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.