A transsexual breaks barriers in Pakistan by graduating in Medicine

Sarah Gill has become, as she defends, Pakistan’s first openly transgender medical graduatean achievement in this conservative Islamic country to which is now added an offer to work in a hospital in Pakistan.

Dr. Gill announced to Efe on Wednesday that the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) in Karachi, the capital of the southern province of Sindh, has offered her a residency position, and now he only hopes that “soon” the appointment will be formalized.

“On the instructions of Sindh’s chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, the hospital management offered me a job,” said the doctor, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery last month.

Gill, who is also community rights activist He says that one of his greatest wishes is that his example will help transsexuals in the Asian country have higher aspirations.

But as is often the case with transsexuals in conservative Pakistan, Gill’s life has not been easy, being first kicked out of her home at the age of 14 when her parents discovered her homosexualityonly to later have to suffer the usual abuse and discrimination suffered by their community in the country.

“My mother cried a lot when she found out she was transsexual“, says Gill, who explains that when her parents abandoned her, a group of transsexuals took her in.

“Now, when I became a doctor, my parents accepted me again,” celebrates the doctor, who asks all families to support their children regardless of their sexual orientation, while urging transsexuals to study and have great aspirations.

For now, murders, rapes, beatings, insults and employment discrimination are part of the life of Pakistani transsexuals, who are often forced to beg, prostitute or dance to earn a living.

That discrimination continues to occur despite the Supreme Court recognized in 2009 the existence of the “third sex” for official documents and in 2018 the Parliament approved a law that established the rights of transsexuals and prohibited their discrimination in educational institutions and in the workplace.

Dr Gill thus joins other transgender women who have broken new ground in Pakistan, such as Marvia Malickwho in 2018 she became the first transsexual to present a television program in the country, or Reem Sharif, who fights for her community from the first center for transsexuals of the Pakistani Police.

“I want to congratulate Pakistan and the transgender community for what we have achieved, we made history,” Dr. Gill said in a video after graduating.