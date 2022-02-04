Absolute madness! A solo miner manages to mine a Bitcoin, the fourth case in 2022 | Technology

With this, there are already 4 times that a single person has managed to mine an entire block of bitcoin completely alone. The reward amounts to $240,000, or 6.25 BTC.

Since the beginning of the year, there are already 4 times that this activity has been carried out individually. If someone decides to solo mine instead of pool mine, the power of one device is insignificant compared to the hashrate of the entire network.

You would need to own hundreds or thousands of powerful devices in order to compete with the hashrate of other miners or pools. Therefore, the possibility of a small miner competing is technically nil.

The miner who validates the block approved by consensus will receive the reward. Each cryptocurrency has different rewards, in case of bitcoin it is 6.25 BTCand approximately every 4 years it is halved by the Halving event.

It is about getting the answer to this puzzle as quickly as possible, which will allow you to add a new block of transactions to the block chain.

Well, this time, chances were less than 20%according to Con Kolivas, a bitcoin software engineer and administrator at CKPool.

Kolivas tweeted his congratulations to the miner joining the ranks of the lucky few BTC miners who have found solo success.

Congratulations to a miner with 1.14PH who solved the 264th solo Bitcoin block at https://t.co/UWgBvLkDqc ! https://t.co/5BsWlYkYJt There was once again ~20% chance that one of the miners at the pool would have solved a block by now. pic.twitter.com/NrlAbhhKCk — Dr. Con Kolivas (@ckpooldev) February 1, 2022

The miner belongs to Solo CKPool, the service that offers anonymous solo bitcoin mining for a fee. With 1.14 petahashes per second (PH/s), this miner is considered a whale miner, with a considerable hash rate for a single entity.

To clarify concepts, a Hash is a mathematical function that maps an input data of any size to another data of a fixed size. In this case, a unique ID is assigned to each transaction, block and for the mining process. Each miner with a hash function tries random values ​​to get the correct result.

The Hash rate, on the other hand, is the speed at which they perform the mathematical calculations through the hash function in the mining process. The petahashes, then, is the highest speed.

A new Bitcoin block is solved approximately every 10 minutes by miners competing against the hash rate of the entire Bitcoin network.

One Twitter user estimated that while 1.14 PH/s is a lot, it’s still less than a room full of S19, from Antminer (a mining team). And it is that possibly a single S19 machine solved the block.

Over the course of the Bitcoin blockchain’s existence, 264 blocks, or 0.037% of the 721,240 blocks, were solved by solo Bitcoin miners of CK.

Although the odds are clearly stacked against solo miners, they continue to surprise and delight Bitcoiners, who can’t find an answer to such an achievement.