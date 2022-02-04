Actress Carmen Villalobos clarified if she separated from Sebastián Caicedo

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo make up one of the most recognized couples in entertainment. His millions of followers are always aware of the relationship, they express their admiration through social networks and, sometimes, they create the occasional rumor.

In recent days, there was talk about the possible sentimental separation of the actors.

In the world of entertainment, there are few couples that last over time, and although the artists have proven to have a stable relationship, any detail that denotes a distance can generate a wave of comments about it.

Some even speculated that the alleged separation from Carmen Villalobos had to do with the recent divorce from Cuban actor William Levy, with whom he worked on the novel “Café con aroma de mujer.”

However, this time the rumors were not true. The artists did have a distance, but not because of what most Internet users believed.

‘These have not been easy days’

Through her stories on Instagram, the actress who has participated in well-known television programs, spoke with her followers about the separation she had from her husband Sebastián Caicedo.

It turns out that, for the last few months, the couple tested positive for covid. However, Sebastian was infected first and after his recovery Carmen was infected.

“This end of the year and this beginning of the year, thank God we are all very well, but it has been complicated,” said the actress.

Due to their work, the artists do not live in Colombia and must make continuous trips. When they arrived from Miami to Colombia, in mid-December, they realized that Sebastián was infected, so they had to spend December 24 and 31 in isolation.

According to the actress, this is the second time that Sebastián has had covid, but she had not had the virus.

“The whole issue of symptoms has really been very bad, I had them all. Thank God the respiratory part was never compromised,” he noted.

The actress had some pending projects and due to illness she had to postpone them. However, even though she stressed her, that she doesn’t feel 100%, she will go back to work.