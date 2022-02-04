Adamari López raises the temperature with daring dance and tight mini shorts

The actress and host Adamari Lopezcaused an impact on social networks with a video that he shared on his Instagram account, where he is seen wearing tight mini shorts, and raised the temperature on the Internet for your daring dance showing off their best and most sensual steps.

Through her official accounts, the 50-year-old native of Puerto Rico, and current host of the morning show “Hoy Día” on Telemundo, which is rumored to leave due to movements on the television station, took on the task of showing how she managed his goal in 2021 and lost more than 15 kilos.

The beautiful Puerto Rican, who gained fame in Mexico as a soap opera actress and for her relationship of several years with the singer Luis Fonsi, in recent months has been more confident with her figure, which reveals the outfits she boasts and the videos with which he earns thousands of “likes”.

Adamari López raises the temperature in networks with tight mini shorts

It was this Friday when Adamari50, shared on her Instagram account, where she is followed by 7.1 million fans, a video in which she shows off her best dance steps and a flirtatious outfit of denim shorts, and is seen accompanied by the Puerto Rican actress and dancer Yaritza Medina.

“Today is Friday and the body knows it! Happy to have the talent of @yaritzamdina. Who else is signing up?” he wrote Lopez to accompany the video that he posted to start with all the good attitude this weekend, and in which in addition to conquering with his movements, he loved his look.

In a clip that lasts only a few seconds, the driver and actress can be seen wearing a sleeveless blouse in a burnt red tone, which she combined with a mini denim shorts and ankle boots, matching the outfit of her partner, who boasts a long-sleeved crop top and a small piece of jeans.

This is how Adamari looks with Yaritza. Photo: Special

