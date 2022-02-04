Adame confesses that he foiled the assault, shot the assailant and perhaps killed him

Mexico City.- The actor Alfredo Adame is still giving a lot to talk about after the street fight he had with a couple due to a traffic incident.

Adame has been interviewed by various media and has explained that the couple is made up of criminals, that there are no videos of when he hit repeatedly, that he used different MMA techniques (although the videos show other things), that he did not want to do more use of force because being considered a white weapon could spend time in jail and that he also managed to disarm and seize a pistol from the man.

As a result of this last point, he recalled in another interview the occasion in which he was robbed and ran out to beat and disarm the criminals, whom he also shot.

“Here at the traffic light in Arenal I have been robbed four times. In one of those they put the gun on my son and then, when this happened, one told me to open the trunk, I heard he made noises and then he didn’t, I go out chasing him and, suddenly, I see that he is going there, I cross paths and without realizing it I hit him (in the ear area)”.

After being hit, Adame recalls, the assailant pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired once.

“I took the gun from him, it stayed in front of me and I fired the gun twice, his same gun. He runs to the car and hangs himself. Then the person who was driving opens the door for him and because of the courage I had, I shot him the one who was driving and hit him here (near the shoulder).”

After two months, a man confronted him on Facebook and wrote: you have already killed people, you are a murderer.

“I told him if it was his brother or his cousin… I guess the buddy died,” he concluded.