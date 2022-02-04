Air France increases its flights to New York

Due to the start of the high season, Air France will significantly increase its flight frequency between Paris and New York. The operations will be carried out with the Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER), configured with 280 and 296 seats, respectively.

The company currently operates three daily services connecting the two cities with the aforementioned aircraft.

See also: United Airlines will increase its flights between San Pablo and Washington.

Starting in April, Air France will offer seven daily flights to and from New York. Paris – Charles de Gaulle will have six of these services, while Paris – Orly will have a daily frequency.

Air France schedule to New York starting April 1

– Advertisement –

Schedules

To see the entire table, place the mobile phone in a horizontal position

Flight From Exit TO Arrival FY22 Paris (CDG) 08:00 New York (JFK) 10:15 FY23 New York (JFK) 16:30 Paris (CDG) 05:55 +1

Flight From Exit TO Arrival AF 14 Paris (CDG) 11:20 New York (JFK) 13:50 AF 15 New York (JFK) 17:30 Paris (CDG) 06:55 +1

Flight From Exit TO Arrival AF 6 Paris (CDG) 14:20 New York (JFK) 16:55 AF 7 New York (JFK) 19:30 Paris (CDG) 09:10 +1

Flight From Exit TO Arrival AF 10 Paris (CDG) 15:40 New York (JFK) 18:15 AF 11 New York (JFK) 20:30 Paris (CDG) 10:15 +1

Flight From Exit TO Arrival AF 16 Paris (CDG) 18:00 New York (JFK) 20:30 FY17 New York (JFK) 22:30 Paris (CDG) 11:55 +1

Flight From Exit TO Arrival AF 8 Paris (CDG) 19:20 New York (JFK) 21:50 AF 9 New York (JFK) 23:50 Paris (CDG) 13:15 +1

Frequencies

To see the entire table, place the mobile phone in a horizontal position

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun FY22 × × × × × × × FY23 × × × × × × ×

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun AF 14 × × × × × × × AF 15 × × × × × × ×

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun AF 6 × × × × × × × AF 7 × × × × × × ×

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun AF 10 × × × × × × × AF 11 × × × × × × ×

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun AF 16 × × × × × × × FY17 × × × × × × ×

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun AF 8 × × × × × × × AF 9 × × × × × × ×

Paris (ORY) – New York (JFK) – Paris (ORY): from March 27

To see the entire table, place the mobile phone in a horizontal position

Flight From Exit TO Arrival AF 32 Paris (ORY) 15:10 New York (JFK) 17:45 FY19 New York (JFK) 19:50 Paris (CDG) 09:30 +1

Flight Mon Sea Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun AF 32 × × × × × × × FY19 × × × × × × ×

Air France in the United States

Paris (CDG)

Atlanta (ATL): Airbus A350-900

Boston (BOS): Airbus A350-900

Chicago (ORD): Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)

Detroit (DTW): Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Houston (IAH): Boeing 777-300(ER)

Los Angeles (LAX): Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)

Miami (MIA): Airbus A350-900, Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)

New York (JFK): Boeing 777-200, Boeing 777-300(ER) and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

San Francisco (SFO): Boeing 777-300(ER)

Seattle (SEA): Airbus A350-900

Washington (IAD): Boeing 777-300(ER)

Pointe-a-Pitre (PTP)

Miami (MIA): Airbus A320-200

New York (JFK): Airbus A320-200

Tahiti (PPT)

Los Angeles (LAX): Boeing 777-200(ER)

See also: Air Europa resumed its flights to Córdoba.