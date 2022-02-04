Air France increases its flights to New York

Due to the start of the high season, Air France will significantly increase its flight frequency between Paris and New York. The operations will be carried out with the Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER), configured with 280 and 296 seats, respectively.
The company currently operates three daily services connecting the two cities with the aforementioned aircraft.
Starting in April, Air France will offer seven daily flights to and from New York. Paris – Charles de Gaulle will have six of these services, while Paris – Orly will have a daily frequency.
Air France schedule to New York starting April 1
Schedules
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|FY22
|Paris (CDG)
|08:00
|New York (JFK)
|10:15
|FY23
|New York (JFK)
|16:30
|Paris (CDG)
|05:55 +1
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|AF 14
|Paris (CDG)
|11:20
|New York (JFK)
|13:50
|AF 15
|New York (JFK)
|17:30
|Paris (CDG)
|06:55 +1
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|AF 6
|Paris (CDG)
|14:20
|New York (JFK)
|16:55
|AF 7
|New York (JFK)
|19:30
|Paris (CDG)
|09:10 +1
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|AF 10
|Paris (CDG)
|15:40
|New York (JFK)
|18:15
|AF 11
|New York (JFK)
|20:30
|Paris (CDG)
|10:15 +1
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|AF 16
|Paris (CDG)
|18:00
|New York (JFK)
|20:30
|FY17
|New York (JFK)
|22:30
|Paris (CDG)
|11:55 +1
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|AF 8
|Paris (CDG)
|19:20
|New York (JFK)
|21:50
|AF 9
|New York (JFK)
|23:50
|Paris (CDG)
|13:15 +1
Frequencies
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|FY22
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|FY23
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|AF 14
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|AF 15
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|AF 6
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|AF 7
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|AF 10
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|AF 11
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|AF 16
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|FY17
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|AF 8
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|AF 9
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
- Paris (ORY) – New York (JFK) – Paris (ORY): from March 27
|Flight
|From
|Exit
|TO
|Arrival
|AF 32
|Paris (ORY)
|15:10
|New York (JFK)
|17:45
|FY19
|New York (JFK)
|19:50
|Paris (CDG)
|09:30 +1
|Flight
|Mon
|Sea
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|AF 32
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|FY19
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
|×
Air France in the United States
Paris (CDG)
- Atlanta (ATL): Airbus A350-900
- Boston (BOS): Airbus A350-900
- Chicago (ORD): Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)
- Detroit (DTW): Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
- Houston (IAH): Boeing 777-300(ER)
- Los Angeles (LAX): Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)
- Miami (MIA): Airbus A350-900, Boeing 777-200(ER) and Boeing 777-300(ER)
- New York (JFK): Boeing 777-200, Boeing 777-300(ER) and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
- San Francisco (SFO): Boeing 777-300(ER)
- Seattle (SEA): Airbus A350-900
- Washington (IAD): Boeing 777-300(ER)
Pointe-a-Pitre (PTP)
- Miami (MIA): Airbus A320-200
- New York (JFK): Airbus A320-200
Tahiti (PPT)
- Los Angeles (LAX): Boeing 777-200(ER)
