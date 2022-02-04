read transcript

completely free. in the monthof love, love yourself.íctor: there are women whocomplete your fertility. there aresome kind of diseasesare increasing, and that stillthey could be controlled. have ahand phone, because it’s going tofind informationimportant to doFree checkups and exams.damaris: gonorrhea andophilis have increased in newyork, so thehealth department hasrepresents that womenLatinas and African Americansrepresent the majority ofcases. We communicatewith Dr. Álvarez, whohas many years ofexperience. why is thiswe thought they werecontrolled no longer mentioned bymultiple towers. the pandemic,sexual transmission becausemany people are not aware,especially when they areyoung and have differentcouples.damaris: 58% of cases ofgonorrhea and 50 and 7% ofcases of ophilis in the firsthalf of 2021 representAfrican American women orLatinas. there could be manyall ages delayed theirappointment with the gynecologist. thisrepresents a big problemfor our general health andcomplications likeinfertility.sometimes there are inflammations inthe fallopian tubes arenecessary for the pregnancyhappen.what is the period ofinfection?about four or five weeksthen there is an increase in flowvaginal.the pain is atypical.may have bleeding, painelvic, especially whenhas sex.you can have a burn, you cansee skin lesionsvagina.damaris: some womenfeel ashamed to talk aboutinfections such as omawith their doctor and endself-medicated e. macro what is itthe danger of self-medication?the level of complicationsit is higher when something happens.the news of gonorrhea, yeshappy and other infectionsSex once a year. forthe complete list of thethese tests oma only hasthan scan the code in