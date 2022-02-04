Alexandra Fuentes and her children are part of the theatrical version of Los García | Theater

The Garcías, one of the most remembered families from the golden age of Puerto Rican television, returns in a theatrical version in September, at the Santurce Center for Fine Arts (CBA), as part of the centenary of its creator, Tommy Muñiz.

Rafo Muñiz reprises the character of Godofredo and will be joined by Alexandra Fuentes as his wife, Ginny. Gladys Rodríguez returns from the original cast of the television comedy, in a special participation with Edgardo Rubio as Junito and William Gracia, remembered as Don Pepín.







Camelia Muñiz, granddaughter of don Tommy and theater student at NYU, as well as Miranda and Adrián Bernier, sons of Fuentes, also join.

“Juan…. John… John! That phrase remains in the memory of the Puerto Rican families who identified with the exploits and entanglements of Los García and who made him laugh so much from the television screen. Now we will have the privilege of presenting to the public that other generation of Los García, honoring the creative genius of papi”, expressed Rafo.

Fuentes, for his part, assured that “it is a privilege for me to be part of this new chapter in the history of Los García and even more so, to be able to do it with Miranda and Adrián. Don Tommy Muñiz knew how to masterfully and playfully capture the different daily situations of the Puerto Rican family of those times and how, through human values, they were always able to overcome the absurd entanglements they faced. So we aspire to be able to carry that beautiful message of family togetherness through comedy.”

The family court staging is a production of Alexandra LLC and tickets are available at Ticketera and the Santurce CBA.