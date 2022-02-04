“Alfredo Adame never brings money”, would reveal ex sad reality | Instagram

“He never brings money”, Susan Quintana, former partner of Alfredo Adame, gave an interview in which he confessed what he claims is the sad truth of the former host of the Hoy Program, which is far from the millions he claims to have.

Even if Alfredo Adame He claims to have a unique lifestyle, with luxuries and to be a millionaire, his ex-partner Susan has indicated that in reality the famous television presenter never has money and for his part, he has many debts.

This beautiful woman who has now remade her life and given another chance at love indicated that the actor is still looking for her and indicating that it could affect her, what she wants is to turn the page.

It was on the First Hand program that Susan Quintana revealed her surprise when she went to live in Alfredo Adame’s house, which apparently has many shortcomings due to the famous’s poor economy.

He lives in a very old house, when I went in for the first time there was a hole, a square I don’t know why in the ceiling, but it was very big, about one and a half, and when I went in he told me ‘I’m going to fix it’ but I never knew what it was.

The woman assures that when entering the place there was a hole that the driver assured he would fix and never did, in addition to the fact that after 7:00 p.m. he could not go to the bathroom or wash his hands, because at that time there was no water .

You can’t go to the bathroom or want to wash your hands at night, after 7 at night there is no more water (…) The man who works there told me that Adame never wanted to spend to put a pump.

Quintana shared that he spoke with the person in charge of the place who would reveal to him that Alfredo Adame I would not have wanted to invest in a necessary pump to have the water supply at all times.

The woman went further by revealing that on a couple of occasions they had their electricity cut off for non-payment, in addition to the fact that early in the morning, late, at night, at all hours they dialed the banks looking for Adame due to debts.