Alfredo Adame: the actor’s weapons collection, including rifles, shotguns and pistols | FAME

The famous and controversial communicator Alfredo Adamewho has repeatedly found himself in the eye of the storm, has decided to show his collection of weapons to the cameras and destroy a series of accusations that you consider false or unfounded.

On February 1 Alfredo Adame had a strong fight against a family and the video went viral. The actor announced that he will take legal action against those involved and assured that they have a criminal record in different crimes.

The former soap opera heartthrob denied that he was armed on the day of the fight and, on the contrary, accused the other people involved of having a fake weapon in order to swindle people, as he assures that that day they snatched his chain of gold. The alleged possession of Alfredo Adame’s weapon triggered a series of rumors, which the retired and controversial actor has come out to deny. What did he say?

WHY DOES ALFREDO ADAME SHOW A COLLECTION OF WEAPONS?

Alfredo Adame, in a live interview with the morning show Venga La Alegría, opened the doors of his house to show the collection of weapons he has, but clarified that they all have the permits of the Mexican authorities.

During the link, issued on February 3, 2022, he indicated that he has “high-powered rifles, discus sporting shotguns and pistols”. He also taught his “transport permits” and its records before the Secretary of National Defense. The communicator stressed that a person can even have permission to carry “10 weapons”.

The actor explained that every year he renews the permits so that his firearms have all the papers in order and, he remarked, that he does not travel with them, because he tries to avoid showing them to the public, with which he rejects that the day of the fight has been armed.

He mentioned that he only uses them for target practice. In a statement on the Al Rojo Vivo program, Alfredo Adame said: “I am not an arms dealer. What I have are marksman’s weapons; I go to three shooting ranges in the State of Mexico, I go to two other shooting ranges that are next to Tres Marías. And for many years I went to shooting contests.”.

Bail?

The former driver of the morning was seeking to disrupt certain rumors. In that sense, he denied that he is free on bail as part of a process for illegal possession of firearms.

In that sense, he explained and showed the records that every fifteen days he goes to sign at the Secretary of National Defense, but to render accounts to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), which “accuses of not having notified of the change of fiscal domicile, and a judge links me to a process”.

After the fight, the communicator Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that the controversial actor was facing a legal process of parole for an apparent arrest of improper use of firearms.

WHY DOES GUSTAVO INFANTE RECOMMEND THE CHILDREN OF ALFREDO ADAME TO DROP THEIR SURNAME?

Due to the scandals and controversies in which Alfredo Adame has been involved, the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante suggested the actor’s children to remove their surname, because their father’s actions are seriously affecting them despite the fact that they are distanced from him .

“Your children, I mean, I have no contact with them, but boys, this is a great time for you to drop your last name, I know you are ashamed of your father, who almost like a cartoon want to go out with a brown paper bag in the face because of Adame’s shame, take off the Adame, they would like it “said the show host, who acknowledged that he has also been victims of his attacks.

For Infant it is a danger that Adame is armed because he claims he has mental problems. “Adame doesn’t understand, he’s at odds with the world, he has a very serious mental problem and falling into Adame’s snout is worse than falling into a drain full of manure, well, we already saw that fighting is embarrassing, crazy laughing, but the buddy is armed, that’s what’s dangerous, the buddy walks around the street armed, with a gun, a dagger, a knife”, pointed out.

