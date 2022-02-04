Alicia Machado keeps her promise to her mother

Getty Images Alicia Machado buys a property from her mother

Alicia Machado was the absolute winner in La Casa de Los Famosos, taking not only the support of the public but also the modest amount of 200 thousand dollars, with that money, the Venezuelan made it very clear what she wanted to buy, a property for her mother, but what? Did this dream come true?





Play



Video Video related to alicia machado fulfills promise to her mother 2022-02-02T06:58:24-05:00

In a past interview for “Today” the actress had said that she would like to spend the money obtained for being the winner of the Telemundo reality show, since the prize was intended to buy her mother a house, shoes and jewelry. So many wondered if she had already fulfilled her promise, so the Venezuelan confessed everything.

In an interview for “Al Rojo Vivo” Machado along with the presenter Rodner Figuera confessed that with part of the money he earned on the reality show he has already fulfilled one of his promises, buying his mother a new home. The Venezuelan also took advantage of the cameras not only to confess her dream but also to show her property, because the interview was done from the living room of the new house.





Play



What did Alicia Machado buy with the prize from La Casa de los Famosos? Official video of Al Rojo Vivo. Actress Alicia Machado shows her apartment that she bought with the award from La Casa de los Famosos. The property is located in the exclusive area of ​​Miami Beach. #AlRojoVivo #AliciaMachado #LaCasaDeLosFamosos Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AlRojoVivoYT Al Rojo Vivo: “Al Rojo Vivo” is a news magazine that… 2022-01-28T03:35:58Z

“I feel blessed, she is very happy, but my mother is a big girl, my mother is a magical woman, my mother is something wonderful, I would not be who I am if it were not for her, so she is happy, already soon he will return, he still does not know his home. Thanks to her I won that program too, if I had not taken care of Dinorah, “said the Venezuelan.

The house is located in an exclusive area of ​​​​Miami and has a spectacular view of the lake, although he did not give more details about it, this would be a dream come true for Machado. Let us remember that for three months Alicia was locked up with 16 other participants unleashing hundreds of comments for everything that happened within the competition.

In the interview he added that with the prize he decided to buy some shoes. Machado not only fulfilled a goal, but he is also happy for his upcoming performances with his work “Yes, I am horny.”

Controversy of Alicia Machado in The House of the Famous

In La Casa de Los Famosos many disagreements were experienced, one of them arose between Alicia Machado and actress Gaby Spanic where both considered themselves rivals within the competition, unleashing great controversy. The actresses lived in a frequent dispute to see who was right, declaring war within reality.





Play



The House of Celebrities: Gaby Spanic Vs. Alicia Machado | todayDay | Telemundo Today’s official video. The actresses Gabriela Spanic and Alicia Machado created controversy in La Casa de los Famosos with a strong discussion. There was also rapprochement between some celebrities during the 1950s theme party. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 YouTube: youtube.com/c/HoyDia?sub_confirmation=1 Website: telemundo.com/shows/hoydia Facebook: facebook.com/hoydiatelemundo Twitter: twitter.com/hoydia Instagram: instagram.com/hoydia/ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/3uoAk3u todayDay With… 2021-09-21T16:37:21Z

It was not only the clashes with Gaby Spanic, the Venezuelan also had an intense romance with the Mexican actor Roberto Romano, where both had a fleeting encounter within the reality show until they reached an intimate moment under the sheets.





Play



Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano get into the same bed | Telemundo Alicia Machado and Roberto Romano warm up La Casa de los Famosos by getting into the same bed. Apparently Kimberly no longer has anything to look for there. Download our App: telemundo.app.link/8005Db9UP6 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/TelemundoYTChannel Telemundo App Telemundo – Full Chapters is your digital destination to enjoy the programming you like! Watch full episodes of your shows… 2021-08-30T21:08:34Z

Alicia Machado is synonymous with success and her presence in the media is very well received for being a transparent and outspoken woman. Without a doubt, the former beauty queen will be the public’s favorite.